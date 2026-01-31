GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 62, Kaplan 32
Alexandria 54, Pineville 26
Anacoco 64, Elizabeth 17
Ascension Christian School 62, East Iberville 24
Ascension Episcopal 25, Westminster Christian (LAF) 15
Baker 50, Mentorship Academy 27
Barbe 51, Carencro 40
Baton Rouge Episcopal 49, Central Private 34
Bell City 63, Lacassine 33
Berwick 50, Patterson 14
Broadmoor 43, McKinley 38
Brusly 55, Plaquemine 40
Buckeye 46, Bunkie 13
Church Point 72, Mamou 16
Covenant Christian Academy 31, Centerville 24
Denham Springs 64, East Ascension 34
Destrehan 43, East St. John 30
Doyle 63, Amite 38
E.D. White 47, Ellender 3
East Beauregard 51, DeQuincy 4
East Feliciana 44, Slaughter 19
Ebarb 44, Pickering 24
Evans 72, Pleasant Hill 55
Fairview 85, Hicks 42
Family Christian Academy 63, Maurepas 28
French Settlement 58, St. Helena 26
Grant 37, Franklin Parish 28
Hackberry 39, Converse 26
Hannan 54, Pearl River 33
Holden 77, Mount Hermon 32
Holy Savior Menard 77, Avoyelles 40
Houma Christian 47, Delcambre 17
Iota 67, Pine Prairie 34
Istrouma 53, Tara 22
JS Clark Leadership Academy 69, Westminster Christian 30
Jeanerette 64, Central Catholic 54
LaGrange 52, Iowa 48
LaSalle 25, Lakeview 19
Lafayette 51, Southside 43
Lafayette Christian Academy 62, Lafayette Renaissance 11
Livonia 38, Cecilia 31
Lutcher 72, Assumption 33
Madison Prep 50, University 46
Marksville 60, Caldwell Parish 54
Merryville 82, Grand Lake 42
Midland 57, Welsh 21
Montgomery 40, Lena Northwood 31
New Iberia 53, Acadiana 50
New Iberia Catholic 31, West St. Mary 26
North Vermilion 54, Comeaux 29
Northlake Christian 60, Independence 33
Northside 49, St. Thomas More 37
Northside Christian 37, Hanson Memorial 34
Oak Hill 43, Glenmora 32
Opelousas 54, Breaux Bridge 15
Opelousas Catholic 41, North Central 36
Pine 44, Bogalusa 16
Pitkin 63, Reeves 48
Ponchatoula 50, Covington 37
Pope John Paul 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 46
Rapides 62, Port Barre 9
Rosepine 73, Vinton 8
Sam Houston 45, Sulphur 41, OT
Scotlandville 65, Liberty Magnet 64
Simpson 56, Hornbeck 24
South Lafourche 59, South Terrebonne 22
Springfield 50, Sumner 25
St. Amant 58, Mandeville 44
St. John 55, North Iberville 22
St. Martinville 46, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 35
Terrebonne 57, Hahnville 45
Teurlings Catholic 64, David Thibodaux 43
Thibodaux 55, Central Lafourche 30
Vandebilt Catholic 49, Morgan City 17
Varnado 31, St. Katharine Drexel 14
Ville Platte 66, Crowley 20
Washington-Marion 56, Eunice 25
Westlake 53, St. Louis 34
White Castle 53, Ascension Catholic 45
Woodlawn (BR) 54, St. Joseph’s Academy 48
Zachary 88, Central – B.R. 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calvary Baptist Academy vs. D’Arbonne Woods, ppd.
Captain Shreve vs. Red River, ppd.
Claiborne Christian vs. Gibsland-Coleman, ppd.
Delta Charter vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ppd.
Ferriday vs. Ouachita Christian, ppd.
Harrisonburg vs. Grace Christian, ccd.
Madison vs. Oak Grove, ppd.
Ouachita Parish vs. Ruston, ppd.
Richwood vs. North Webster, ppd.
Tensas vs. St. Frederick Catholic, ppd.
West Ouachita vs. Wossman, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
