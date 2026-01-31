GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abbeville 62, Kaplan 32 Alexandria 54, Pineville 26 Anacoco 64, Elizabeth 17 Ascension Christian School 62, East…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 62, Kaplan 32

Alexandria 54, Pineville 26

Anacoco 64, Elizabeth 17

Ascension Christian School 62, East Iberville 24

Ascension Episcopal 25, Westminster Christian (LAF) 15

Baker 50, Mentorship Academy 27

Barbe 51, Carencro 40

Baton Rouge Episcopal 49, Central Private 34

Bell City 63, Lacassine 33

Berwick 50, Patterson 14

Broadmoor 43, McKinley 38

Brusly 55, Plaquemine 40

Buckeye 46, Bunkie 13

Church Point 72, Mamou 16

Covenant Christian Academy 31, Centerville 24

Denham Springs 64, East Ascension 34

Destrehan 43, East St. John 30

Doyle 63, Amite 38

E.D. White 47, Ellender 3

East Beauregard 51, DeQuincy 4

East Feliciana 44, Slaughter 19

Ebarb 44, Pickering 24

Evans 72, Pleasant Hill 55

Fairview 85, Hicks 42

Family Christian Academy 63, Maurepas 28

French Settlement 58, St. Helena 26

Grant 37, Franklin Parish 28

Hackberry 39, Converse 26

Hannan 54, Pearl River 33

Holden 77, Mount Hermon 32

Holy Savior Menard 77, Avoyelles 40

Houma Christian 47, Delcambre 17

Iota 67, Pine Prairie 34

Istrouma 53, Tara 22

JS Clark Leadership Academy 69, Westminster Christian 30

Jeanerette 64, Central Catholic 54

LaGrange 52, Iowa 48

LaSalle 25, Lakeview 19

Lafayette 51, Southside 43

Lafayette Christian Academy 62, Lafayette Renaissance 11

Livonia 38, Cecilia 31

Lutcher 72, Assumption 33

Madison Prep 50, University 46

Marksville 60, Caldwell Parish 54

Merryville 82, Grand Lake 42

Midland 57, Welsh 21

Montgomery 40, Lena Northwood 31

New Iberia 53, Acadiana 50

New Iberia Catholic 31, West St. Mary 26

North Vermilion 54, Comeaux 29

Northlake Christian 60, Independence 33

Northside 49, St. Thomas More 37

Northside Christian 37, Hanson Memorial 34

Oak Hill 43, Glenmora 32

Opelousas 54, Breaux Bridge 15

Opelousas Catholic 41, North Central 36

Pine 44, Bogalusa 16

Pitkin 63, Reeves 48

Ponchatoula 50, Covington 37

Pope John Paul 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 46

Rapides 62, Port Barre 9

Rosepine 73, Vinton 8

Sam Houston 45, Sulphur 41, OT

Scotlandville 65, Liberty Magnet 64

Simpson 56, Hornbeck 24

South Lafourche 59, South Terrebonne 22

Springfield 50, Sumner 25

St. Amant 58, Mandeville 44

St. John 55, North Iberville 22

St. Martinville 46, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 35

Terrebonne 57, Hahnville 45

Teurlings Catholic 64, David Thibodaux 43

Thibodaux 55, Central Lafourche 30

Vandebilt Catholic 49, Morgan City 17

Varnado 31, St. Katharine Drexel 14

Ville Platte 66, Crowley 20

Washington-Marion 56, Eunice 25

Westlake 53, St. Louis 34

White Castle 53, Ascension Catholic 45

Woodlawn (BR) 54, St. Joseph’s Academy 48

Zachary 88, Central – B.R. 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Calvary Baptist Academy vs. D’Arbonne Woods, ppd.

Captain Shreve vs. Red River, ppd.

Claiborne Christian vs. Gibsland-Coleman, ppd.

Delta Charter vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ppd.

Ferriday vs. Ouachita Christian, ppd.

Harrisonburg vs. Grace Christian, ccd.

Madison vs. Oak Grove, ppd.

Ouachita Parish vs. Ruston, ppd.

Richwood vs. North Webster, ppd.

Tensas vs. St. Frederick Catholic, ppd.

West Ouachita vs. Wossman, ppd.

