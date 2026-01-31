GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Brossart 86, Scott (KY) 64 Campbell County (KY) 78, Conner 56 Christian Academy, Ind. 45, Highlands…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brossart 86, Scott (KY) 64

Campbell County (KY) 78, Conner 56

Christian Academy, Ind. 45, Highlands Latin 23

Collins 70, Shelby Co. 53

Crittenden Co. 49, Lyon Co. 40

Franklin Co. 56, Western Hills 55

George Rogers Clark 75, Montgomery Co. 40

Harlan Co. 69, Harlan 44

Harrison Co. 55, Robertson County 11

Johnson Central 50, Martin County 35

Letcher County Central 78, Jenkins 16

Lloyd Memorial 0, Villa Madonna 0

Logan Co. 58, Russellville 50

Lou. Christian Academy 69, Bullitt Central 66

McCracken County (Paducah) 56, Paducah-Tilghman 33

Notre Dame 45, Highlands (KY) 42

Owensboro 50, Owensboro Apollo 38

Owensboro Catholic 65, Daviess Co. 57

Prestonsburg 47, Betsy Layne 42

South Oldham 62, North Oldham 40

St. Henry (KY) 73, Great Crossing 61

Whitley Co. 53, Williamsburg 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

