GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Brossart 86, Scott (KY) 64
Campbell County (KY) 78, Conner 56
Christian Academy, Ind. 45, Highlands Latin 23
Collins 70, Shelby Co. 53
Crittenden Co. 49, Lyon Co. 40
Franklin Co. 56, Western Hills 55
George Rogers Clark 75, Montgomery Co. 40
Harlan Co. 69, Harlan 44
Harrison Co. 55, Robertson County 11
Johnson Central 50, Martin County 35
Letcher County Central 78, Jenkins 16
Lloyd Memorial 0, Villa Madonna 0
Logan Co. 58, Russellville 50
Lou. Christian Academy 69, Bullitt Central 66
McCracken County (Paducah) 56, Paducah-Tilghman 33
Notre Dame 45, Highlands (KY) 42
Owensboro 50, Owensboro Apollo 38
Owensboro Catholic 65, Daviess Co. 57
Prestonsburg 47, Betsy Layne 42
South Oldham 62, North Oldham 40
St. Henry (KY) 73, Great Crossing 61
Whitley Co. 53, Williamsburg 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
