GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 40, Aiken 21
Ashley Ridge 61, West Ashley 44
Batesburg-Leesville 32, Pelion 24
Beaufort 53, Hilton Head Island 36
Ben Lippen 63, Augusta Christian, Ga. 27
Berkeley 64, Cane Bay 7
Bishop England 48, Colleton County 24
Blue Ridge 43, Travelers Rest 35
Blythewood 78, Westwood 40
Camden 46, Richland Northeast 29
Carolina Forest 64, Conway 34
Central 33, North Central 28
Chapin 38, White Knoll 32
Chapman 53, Broome 34
Chesnee 45, Brashier Middle College 27
Chesterfield 58, Buford 34
Clinton 45, Mid-Carolina 16
Clover 51, Rock Hill 37
Colleton Prep 34, Dorchester Academy 29
Darlington 42, Lower Richland 37
Dutch Fork 66, Irmo 45
First Baptist 73, Porter-Gaud 30
Fort Mill 71, Catawba Ridge 41
Fountain Inn 68, Southside 17
Gaffney 65, Wade Hampton (G) 22
Greer Middle College 49, Mountain View 38
J.L. Mann 60, Woodmont 47
James Island 62, R.B. Stall 17
Jefferson Davis Academy 31, Holly Hill Academy 27
John Paul II 44, Laurence Manning Academy 41
Kingstree 46, Lake City 38
Landrum 78, Liberty 25
Laurens 61, Emerald 9
Lexington 40, River Bluff 37
Lugoff-Elgin 72, West Florence 30
Marion 52, Mullins 44
Mauldin 55, T.L. Hanna 21
Military Magnet Academy 90, Branchville 7
Nation Ford 52, Northwestern 27
New Covenant 69, Greenville Classical Academy 20
North 63, Calhoun County 16
North Myrtle Beach 43, Myrtle Beach 20
Northwood Academy 65, Pinewood Prep 21
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65, North Charleston 11
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, Hanahan 16
Palmetto Christian Academy 43, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 5
Powdersville 45, Palmetto HS SC 39
Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Williston-Elko 33
South Florence 74, Crestwood 30
South Pointe 85, A.C. Flora 48
Spartanburg Day 35, Oakbrook Prep 27
Spring Valley 35, Sumter 28
St. James 38, Socastee 30
St. Joseph 41, Southside Christian 27
Summerville 50, Fort Dorchester 32
W.J. Keenan 58, Newberry 12
Walhalla 68, Belton-Honea Path 34
Wando 64, Lucy Beckham 41
Wilson 59, Lakewood 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
