GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 40, Aiken 21

Ashley Ridge 61, West Ashley 44

Batesburg-Leesville 32, Pelion 24

Beaufort 53, Hilton Head Island 36

Ben Lippen 63, Augusta Christian, Ga. 27

Berkeley 64, Cane Bay 7

Bishop England 48, Colleton County 24

Blue Ridge 43, Travelers Rest 35

Blythewood 78, Westwood 40

Camden 46, Richland Northeast 29

Carolina Forest 64, Conway 34

Central 33, North Central 28

Chapin 38, White Knoll 32

Chapman 53, Broome 34

Chesnee 45, Brashier Middle College 27

Chesterfield 58, Buford 34

Clinton 45, Mid-Carolina 16

Clover 51, Rock Hill 37

Colleton Prep 34, Dorchester Academy 29

Darlington 42, Lower Richland 37

Dutch Fork 66, Irmo 45

First Baptist 73, Porter-Gaud 30

Fort Mill 71, Catawba Ridge 41

Fountain Inn 68, Southside 17

Gaffney 65, Wade Hampton (G) 22

Greer Middle College 49, Mountain View 38

J.L. Mann 60, Woodmont 47

James Island 62, R.B. Stall 17

Jefferson Davis Academy 31, Holly Hill Academy 27

John Paul II 44, Laurence Manning Academy 41

Kingstree 46, Lake City 38

Landrum 78, Liberty 25

Laurens 61, Emerald 9

Lexington 40, River Bluff 37

Lugoff-Elgin 72, West Florence 30

Marion 52, Mullins 44

Mauldin 55, T.L. Hanna 21

Military Magnet Academy 90, Branchville 7

Nation Ford 52, Northwestern 27

New Covenant 69, Greenville Classical Academy 20

North 63, Calhoun County 16

North Myrtle Beach 43, Myrtle Beach 20

Northwood Academy 65, Pinewood Prep 21

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65, North Charleston 11

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, Hanahan 16

Palmetto Christian Academy 43, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 5

Powdersville 45, Palmetto HS SC 39

Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Williston-Elko 33

South Florence 74, Crestwood 30

South Pointe 85, A.C. Flora 48

Spartanburg Day 35, Oakbrook Prep 27

Spring Valley 35, Sumter 28

St. James 38, Socastee 30

St. Joseph 41, Southside Christian 27

Summerville 50, Fort Dorchester 32

W.J. Keenan 58, Newberry 12

Walhalla 68, Belton-Honea Path 34

Wando 64, Lucy Beckham 41

Wilson 59, Lakewood 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

