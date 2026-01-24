GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ARC Academy 44, Midstate Homeschool 36
Abbeville 55, Erath 23
Academy of Our Lady 28, Thomas Jefferson 15
Acadiana 38, Sam Houston 36
Albany 58, Pine 54
Amite 45, Sumner 22
Arcadia 77, Ringgold 40
Ascension Catholic 54, Ascension Christian School 22
Avoyelles 67, Port Barre 17
Beau Chene 39, Cecilia 35
Block 48, Delta Charter 15
Brusly 54, Broadmoor 32
Buckeye 59, Marksville 18
Caldwell Parish 51, Bolton 37
Calvin 63, LaSalle 15
Carencro 65, Southside 56
Cedar Creek 82, Glenbrook 15
Central Private 59, Baker 19
D’Arbonne Woods 53, Union Parish 42
David Thibodaux 40, Comeaux 33
Denham Springs 53, Walker 39
Destrehan 68, Hahnville 48
Dunham 49, Ascension Episcopal 13
Dutchtown 61, East Ascension 37
E.D. White 65, Assumption 21
East Feliciana 57, Northeast 24
Elton 46, Basile 44
Fairview 60, Elizabeth 20
Family Christian Academy 46, Baton Rouge Episcopal 44
Franklin 67, West St. Mary 25
French Settlement 57, Pope John Paul 18
Glen Oaks 52, Port Allen 15
Glenmora 52, Avoyelles Charter 33
H.L. Bourgeois 64, Central Lafourche 20
Hanson Memorial 53, Covenant Christian Academy 35
Hathaway 56, Holden 50
Haughton 49, C.E. Byrd 10
Haynes Academy 34, Higgins 16
Highland Baptist 46, Westminster Christian (LAF) 24
Holy Savior Menard 45, Oakdale 42
Homer 50, Green Oaks 30
Iota 51, Mamou 32
Istrouma 49, McKinley 15
JS Clark Leadership Academy 51, Pointe Coupee Catholic 17
LaGrange 60, Church Point 22
Lacassine 47, Lake Charles College Prep 23
Lafayette 69, New Iberia 43
Lafayette Renaissance 45, Patterson 13
Lake Arthur 50, Welsh 23
Loranger 51, Lakeshore 43
Lutcher 57, Morgan City 31
Mansfield 51, Many 17
Merryville 77, Oberlin 19
Midland 44, Lafayette Christian Academy 38
Minden 53, Woodlawn (SH) 27
New Iberia Catholic 30, Delcambre 9
North Caddo 60, Magnolia Excellence 38
North Vermilion 66, Westgate 31
Northlake Christian 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 32
Northshore 61, Chalmette 33
Northwest 62, Crowley 19
Oak Hill 66, Harrisonburg 16
Opelousas 56, Livonia 47
Ouachita Christian 61, Beekman 16
Parkview Baptist 70, Collegiate Baton Rouge 16
Peabody 50, Franklin Parish 39
Pearl River 32, Franklinton 25
Pitkin 64, Hicks 47
Plainview 52, Montgomery 19
Ponchatoula 68, Hammond 51
Red River 57, Winnfield 44
Reeves 78, Northside Christian 36
Rosepine 63, Pickering 24
Saline 34, Hornbeck 26
Salmen 54, Fontainebleau 35
Shreveport Northwood 56, North DeSoto 20
South Beauregard 68, Leesville 37
South Lafourche 52, Ellender 17
St. Edmund Catholic 69, Opelousas Catholic 38
St. Helena 52, Independence 20
St. Joseph’s Academy 66, De La Salle 48
St. Martin’s 43, Varnado 41
St. Thomas More 64, RHS 42
Sulphur 45, Barbe 34
Terrebonne 45, Thibodaux 29
Teurlings Catholic 58, Northside 57
University 60, Geo Next Generation 24
Vandebilt Catholic 41, South Terrebonne 31
Ville Platte 69, Pine Prairie 59
Vinton 41, DeQuincy 29
West Feliciana 58, Belaire 10
West Monroe 61, Alexandria 22
West St. John 46, Kentwood 36
White Castle 39, St. John 21
Young Audiences Charter 32, Morris Jeff 10
Zachary 76, Mandeville 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calvary Baptist Academy vs. St. Mary’s, ccd.
Carroll vs. North Webster, ppd.
Claiborne Christian vs. Summerfield, ppd.
Country Day vs. Riverside Academy, ppd.
Doyline vs. Castor, ppd.
Eunice vs. DeRidder, ccd.
Ferriday vs. Madison, ppd.
General Trass (Lake Providence) vs. St. Frederick Catholic, ppd.
Haynesville vs. Plain Dealing, ppd.
Huntington vs. Evangel Christian Academy, ppd.
Mangham vs. Delhi Charter, ppd.
Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Simpson, ccd.
Quitman vs. Benton, ppd.
Sterlington vs. Bastrop, ppd.
Tioga vs. West Ouachita, ppd.
Wossman vs. Grant, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
