GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= ARC Academy 44, Midstate Homeschool 36 Abbeville 55, Erath 23 Academy of Our Lady 28, Thomas Jefferson…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ARC Academy 44, Midstate Homeschool 36

Abbeville 55, Erath 23

Academy of Our Lady 28, Thomas Jefferson 15

Acadiana 38, Sam Houston 36

Albany 58, Pine 54

Amite 45, Sumner 22

Arcadia 77, Ringgold 40

Ascension Catholic 54, Ascension Christian School 22

Avoyelles 67, Port Barre 17

Beau Chene 39, Cecilia 35

Block 48, Delta Charter 15

Brusly 54, Broadmoor 32

Buckeye 59, Marksville 18

Caldwell Parish 51, Bolton 37

Calvin 63, LaSalle 15

Carencro 65, Southside 56

Cedar Creek 82, Glenbrook 15

Central Private 59, Baker 19

D’Arbonne Woods 53, Union Parish 42

David Thibodaux 40, Comeaux 33

Denham Springs 53, Walker 39

Destrehan 68, Hahnville 48

Dunham 49, Ascension Episcopal 13

Dutchtown 61, East Ascension 37

E.D. White 65, Assumption 21

East Feliciana 57, Northeast 24

Elton 46, Basile 44

Fairview 60, Elizabeth 20

Family Christian Academy 46, Baton Rouge Episcopal 44

Franklin 67, West St. Mary 25

French Settlement 57, Pope John Paul 18

Glen Oaks 52, Port Allen 15

Glenmora 52, Avoyelles Charter 33

H.L. Bourgeois 64, Central Lafourche 20

Hanson Memorial 53, Covenant Christian Academy 35

Hathaway 56, Holden 50

Haughton 49, C.E. Byrd 10

Haynes Academy 34, Higgins 16

Highland Baptist 46, Westminster Christian (LAF) 24

Holy Savior Menard 45, Oakdale 42

Homer 50, Green Oaks 30

Iota 51, Mamou 32

Istrouma 49, McKinley 15

JS Clark Leadership Academy 51, Pointe Coupee Catholic 17

LaGrange 60, Church Point 22

Lacassine 47, Lake Charles College Prep 23

Lafayette 69, New Iberia 43

Lafayette Renaissance 45, Patterson 13

Lake Arthur 50, Welsh 23

Loranger 51, Lakeshore 43

Lutcher 57, Morgan City 31

Mansfield 51, Many 17

Merryville 77, Oberlin 19

Midland 44, Lafayette Christian Academy 38

Minden 53, Woodlawn (SH) 27

New Iberia Catholic 30, Delcambre 9

North Caddo 60, Magnolia Excellence 38

North Vermilion 66, Westgate 31

Northlake Christian 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 32

Northshore 61, Chalmette 33

Northwest 62, Crowley 19

Oak Hill 66, Harrisonburg 16

Opelousas 56, Livonia 47

Ouachita Christian 61, Beekman 16

Parkview Baptist 70, Collegiate Baton Rouge 16

Peabody 50, Franklin Parish 39

Pearl River 32, Franklinton 25

Pitkin 64, Hicks 47

Plainview 52, Montgomery 19

Ponchatoula 68, Hammond 51

Red River 57, Winnfield 44

Reeves 78, Northside Christian 36

Rosepine 63, Pickering 24

Saline 34, Hornbeck 26

Salmen 54, Fontainebleau 35

Shreveport Northwood 56, North DeSoto 20

South Beauregard 68, Leesville 37

South Lafourche 52, Ellender 17

St. Edmund Catholic 69, Opelousas Catholic 38

St. Helena 52, Independence 20

St. Joseph’s Academy 66, De La Salle 48

St. Martin’s 43, Varnado 41

St. Thomas More 64, RHS 42

Sulphur 45, Barbe 34

Terrebonne 45, Thibodaux 29

Teurlings Catholic 58, Northside 57

University 60, Geo Next Generation 24

Vandebilt Catholic 41, South Terrebonne 31

Ville Platte 69, Pine Prairie 59

Vinton 41, DeQuincy 29

West Feliciana 58, Belaire 10

West Monroe 61, Alexandria 22

West St. John 46, Kentwood 36

White Castle 39, St. John 21

Young Audiences Charter 32, Morris Jeff 10

Zachary 76, Mandeville 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Calvary Baptist Academy vs. St. Mary’s, ccd.

Carroll vs. North Webster, ppd.

Claiborne Christian vs. Summerfield, ppd.

Country Day vs. Riverside Academy, ppd.

Doyline vs. Castor, ppd.

Eunice vs. DeRidder, ccd.

Ferriday vs. Madison, ppd.

General Trass (Lake Providence) vs. St. Frederick Catholic, ppd.

Haynesville vs. Plain Dealing, ppd.

Huntington vs. Evangel Christian Academy, ppd.

Mangham vs. Delhi Charter, ppd.

Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central, ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Simpson, ccd.

Quitman vs. Benton, ppd.

Sterlington vs. Bastrop, ppd.

Tioga vs. West Ouachita, ppd.

Wossman vs. Grant, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.