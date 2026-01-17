BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 75, Battle Creek Pennfield 65
All Saints (MI) 69, Mayville 41
Allen Park 59, Southgate Anderson 42
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 78, Whitmore Lake 54
Alpena 66, Gaylord 62
Ann Arbor Pioneer 60, Ann Arbor Huron 52
Bark River-Harris 53, Escanaba 50
Battle Creek St Philip 61, Calhoun Christian 46
Beecher 69, Burton Bendle 60
Birmingham Brother Rice 78, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 45
Blanchard Montabella 46, Vestaburg 37
Bloomingdale 57, Bangor 45
Brighton 71, Salem 57
Brownstown Woodhaven 65, Wyandotte Roosevelt 37
Burton Bentley 63, Flint Southwestern 41
Byron Center South Christian 79, Grand Rapids Union 44
Carrollton 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 50
Cass City 42, Caro 40
Charlotte 40, Portland 38
Clarkston 65, North Farmington 55
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 61, Grosse Pointe South 58
Coldwater 50, Hastings 38
Coleman 64, Merrill 52
Comstock 63, Cassopolis 43
Croswell-Lexington 72, Armada 55
Crystal Falls Forest Park 59, Gladstone 46
Dearborn 82, Livonia Churchill 46
Dearborn Divine Child 73, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 51
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 68, Romulus 36
Decatur 44, Marcellus 41
Delton Kellogg 60, Galesburg-Augusta 57
Detroit Catholic Central 53, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 50
Dexter 51, Ann Arbor Skyline 37
Dryden 60, Deckerville 38
East Lansing 76, Okemos 41
Eastpointe East Detroit 53, Center Line 50
Eau Claire 84, Covert 27
Edwardsburg 58, Vicksburg 55
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 50, Bad Axe 30
Erie-Mason 69, Britton-Deerfield 41
Evart 57, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 49
Farmington 63, West Bloomfield 52
Fennville 52, Watervliet 36
Flint Powers 76, Saginaw United 67
Flushing 62, Fenton 53
Fowler 57, Lansing Christian 25
Frankenmuth 60, Alma 43
Frankfort 58, Brethren 37
Fraser 56, Grosse Pointe North 51
Freeland 69, Saginaw Swan Valley 33
Fulton-Middleton 68, Carson City-Crystal 53
Gibraltar Carlson 52, Taylor 49
Gladwin 66, Clare 29
Gobles 67, Saugatuck 33
Goodrich 82, Clio 51
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41
Grand Rapids Christian 51, East Grand Rapids 39
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 61, Forest Hills Eastern 33
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 56, Coopersville 54
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 58, Creative Technology Academy 37
Greenville 71, Cadillac 55
Grosse Ile 80, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 48
Harrison 47, Farwell 41
Hartford 50, Centreville 46
Hartland 51, Canton 36
Haslett 64, St Johns 51
Hazel Park 84, Sterling Heights 70
Hillsdale Academy 64, North Adams-Jerome 22
Holland 53, Hamilton 33
Holland Calvary 61, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 43
Holland Christian 63, Zeeland East 43
Homer 76, Addison 47
Hudsonville Unity Christian 82, Wyoming 39
Imlay City 76, Almont 44
Ishpeming Westwood 65, Negaunee 41
Jackson Lumen Christi 55, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 40
Jackson Northwest 61, Parma Western 57
Jonesville 55, Hanover-Horton 53
Kalamazoo Central 74, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 56
Kalamazoo Christian 57, Lawton 37
Kalamazoo Hackett 54, Parchment 51
Kalamazoo Phoenix 78, Muskegon Heights 15
Laingsburg 45, Dansville 24
Lake Fenton 68, Ortonville Brandon 46
Lenawee Christian 86, Morenci 42
Leslie 70, Napoleon 46
Lincoln Park 66, Trenton 57
Litchfield 61, Tekonsha 17
Lowell 76, Allendale 54
Macomb Dakota 75, Warren Lincoln 70
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 59, Utica 57
Madison Heights 46, Clinton Township Clintondale 38
Manchester 66, East Jackson 29
Marine City 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 56
Marquette 49, Harbor Beach 48
Marshall 60, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41
Martin 53, Holland Black River 37
Marysville 72, Warren Mott 29
Mason 59, Lansing Eastern 46
Mason County Eastern 65, Grand Traverse Academy 40
Mattawan 57, Richland Gull Lake 43
McBain 68, Leroy Pine River 45
Mesick 57, Pentwater 51
Michigan Center 76, Grass Lake 36
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50, Wayland Union 36
Midland Bullock Creek 76, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 67
Millington 54, Reese 48
Monroe Jefferson 75, Flat Rock 40
Montrose Hill-McCloy 75, Birch Run 57
Mt Morris 49, Durand 44
New Boston Huron 58, Milan 41
North Branch 61, Richmond 40
North Muskegon 68, Hart 54
Novi 46, Howell 38
Oakridge High School 40, Muskegon Orchard View 30
Onekama 56, Buckley 43
Ovid-Elsie 69, Otisville LakeVille 50
Paw Paw 67, Otsego 43
Peck 67, Kinde-North Huron 41
Perry 63, Potterville 59
Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Bath 47
Pinconning 60, St. Louis (MI) 18
Plainwell 58, Niles 55
Plymouth Christian 84, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 64
Portage Central 60, Portage Northern 56
Redford Thurston 43, Redford Union 36
Riverview 57, Carleton Airport 46
Rochester 45, Oxford 27
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 59, Rochester Adams 56
Roseville 88, Port Huron Northern 66
Saginaw Heritage 62, Mount Pleasant 42
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Hemlock 36
Saginaw Nouvel 80, Ithaca 36
Saline 56, Bedford 42
Sand Creek 62, Summerfield 60
Sandusky 63, Ubly 54
Schoolcraft 68, Constantine 22
Shelby 45, Hesperia 36
South Lyon East 53, Lakeland (MI) 33
Southfield A&T 86, Berkley 48
Southfield Christian 60, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 40
Sparta 60, Cedar Springs 47
Spring Lake 45, Zeeland West 43
St Clair 59, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 59, Watervliet Grace Christian 44
St. Joseph OLL 73, Three Oaks River Valley 39
Stephenson 44, Norway 41
Stevensville Lakeshore 48, St Joseph 40
Sturgis 62, Three Rivers 40
Tecumseh 58, Pinckney 32
Traverse City Central 68, Sault Ste Marie 41
Traverse City Christian 67, Marion 39
Traverse City St Francis 73, Bellaire 16
Traverse City West 71, Petoskey 66
Walled Lake Northern 48, Pontiac Notre Dame 35
Walled Lake Western 47, Walled Lake Central 46
Warren Cousino 61, L’Anse Creuse 50
Warren Fitzgerald 51, Utica Eisenhower 38
Warren Woods Tower 55, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 35
Waterford Mott 60, Lake Orion 51
Wayne Memorial 74, Belleville 52
Webberville 67, Livingston Christian 53
Westlake, Ill. 55, Faith Christian 45
Westland Hope 51, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 48
White Pigeon 69, Lawrence 63
Williamston 68, Fowlerville 30
Wyoming Lee 50, Zion Christian 35
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 58, West Michigan Aviation 57
Yale 56, Algonac 17
Ypsilanti Lincoln 52, Ypsilanti 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allen Park Cabrini vs. Detroit Cesar Chavez, ccd.
Beaver Island vs. Mackinac Island, ppd.
Carsonville-Port Sanilac vs. Akron-Fairgrove, ppd.
Caseville vs. Burton CenterPoint Christian, ppd.
Houghton Lake vs. Beal City, ppd.
Maple City Glen Lake vs. Manistee, ppd.
Midland Dow vs. Midland, ppd.
Shepherd vs. Standish-Sterling Central, ppd.
