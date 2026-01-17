BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 75, Battle Creek Pennfield 65 All Saints (MI) 69, Mayville 41 Allen Park 59, Southgate Anderson…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 75, Battle Creek Pennfield 65

All Saints (MI) 69, Mayville 41

Allen Park 59, Southgate Anderson 42

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 78, Whitmore Lake 54

Alpena 66, Gaylord 62

Ann Arbor Pioneer 60, Ann Arbor Huron 52

Bark River-Harris 53, Escanaba 50

Battle Creek St Philip 61, Calhoun Christian 46

Beecher 69, Burton Bendle 60

Birmingham Brother Rice 78, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 45

Blanchard Montabella 46, Vestaburg 37

Bloomingdale 57, Bangor 45

Brighton 71, Salem 57

Brownstown Woodhaven 65, Wyandotte Roosevelt 37

Burton Bentley 63, Flint Southwestern 41

Byron Center South Christian 79, Grand Rapids Union 44

Carrollton 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 50

Cass City 42, Caro 40

Charlotte 40, Portland 38

Clarkston 65, North Farmington 55

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 61, Grosse Pointe South 58

Coldwater 50, Hastings 38

Coleman 64, Merrill 52

Comstock 63, Cassopolis 43

Croswell-Lexington 72, Armada 55

Crystal Falls Forest Park 59, Gladstone 46

Dearborn 82, Livonia Churchill 46

Dearborn Divine Child 73, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 51

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 68, Romulus 36

Decatur 44, Marcellus 41

Delton Kellogg 60, Galesburg-Augusta 57

Detroit Catholic Central 53, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 50

Dexter 51, Ann Arbor Skyline 37

Dryden 60, Deckerville 38

East Lansing 76, Okemos 41

Eastpointe East Detroit 53, Center Line 50

Eau Claire 84, Covert 27

Edwardsburg 58, Vicksburg 55

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 50, Bad Axe 30

Erie-Mason 69, Britton-Deerfield 41

Evart 57, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 49

Farmington 63, West Bloomfield 52

Fennville 52, Watervliet 36

Flint Powers 76, Saginaw United 67

Flushing 62, Fenton 53

Fowler 57, Lansing Christian 25

Frankenmuth 60, Alma 43

Frankfort 58, Brethren 37

Fraser 56, Grosse Pointe North 51

Freeland 69, Saginaw Swan Valley 33

Fulton-Middleton 68, Carson City-Crystal 53

Gibraltar Carlson 52, Taylor 49

Gladwin 66, Clare 29

Gobles 67, Saugatuck 33

Goodrich 82, Clio 51

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41

Grand Rapids Christian 51, East Grand Rapids 39

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 61, Forest Hills Eastern 33

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 56, Coopersville 54

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 58, Creative Technology Academy 37

Greenville 71, Cadillac 55

Grosse Ile 80, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 48

Harrison 47, Farwell 41

Hartford 50, Centreville 46

Hartland 51, Canton 36

Haslett 64, St Johns 51

Hazel Park 84, Sterling Heights 70

Hillsdale Academy 64, North Adams-Jerome 22

Holland 53, Hamilton 33

Holland Calvary 61, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 43

Holland Christian 63, Zeeland East 43

Homer 76, Addison 47

Hudsonville Unity Christian 82, Wyoming 39

Imlay City 76, Almont 44

Ishpeming Westwood 65, Negaunee 41

Jackson Lumen Christi 55, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 40

Jackson Northwest 61, Parma Western 57

Jonesville 55, Hanover-Horton 53

Kalamazoo Central 74, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 56

Kalamazoo Christian 57, Lawton 37

Kalamazoo Hackett 54, Parchment 51

Kalamazoo Phoenix 78, Muskegon Heights 15

Laingsburg 45, Dansville 24

Lake Fenton 68, Ortonville Brandon 46

Lenawee Christian 86, Morenci 42

Leslie 70, Napoleon 46

Lincoln Park 66, Trenton 57

Litchfield 61, Tekonsha 17

Lowell 76, Allendale 54

Macomb Dakota 75, Warren Lincoln 70

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 59, Utica 57

Madison Heights 46, Clinton Township Clintondale 38

Manchester 66, East Jackson 29

Marine City 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 56

Marquette 49, Harbor Beach 48

Marshall 60, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41

Martin 53, Holland Black River 37

Marysville 72, Warren Mott 29

Mason 59, Lansing Eastern 46

Mason County Eastern 65, Grand Traverse Academy 40

Mattawan 57, Richland Gull Lake 43

McBain 68, Leroy Pine River 45

Mesick 57, Pentwater 51

Michigan Center 76, Grass Lake 36

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50, Wayland Union 36

Midland Bullock Creek 76, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 67

Millington 54, Reese 48

Monroe Jefferson 75, Flat Rock 40

Montrose Hill-McCloy 75, Birch Run 57

Mt Morris 49, Durand 44

New Boston Huron 58, Milan 41

North Branch 61, Richmond 40

North Muskegon 68, Hart 54

Novi 46, Howell 38

Oakridge High School 40, Muskegon Orchard View 30

Onekama 56, Buckley 43

Ovid-Elsie 69, Otisville LakeVille 50

Paw Paw 67, Otsego 43

Peck 67, Kinde-North Huron 41

Perry 63, Potterville 59

Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Bath 47

Pinconning 60, St. Louis (MI) 18

Plainwell 58, Niles 55

Plymouth Christian 84, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 64

Portage Central 60, Portage Northern 56

Redford Thurston 43, Redford Union 36

Riverview 57, Carleton Airport 46

Rochester 45, Oxford 27

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 59, Rochester Adams 56

Roseville 88, Port Huron Northern 66

Saginaw Heritage 62, Mount Pleasant 42

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Hemlock 36

Saginaw Nouvel 80, Ithaca 36

Saline 56, Bedford 42

Sand Creek 62, Summerfield 60

Sandusky 63, Ubly 54

Schoolcraft 68, Constantine 22

Shelby 45, Hesperia 36

South Lyon East 53, Lakeland (MI) 33

Southfield A&T 86, Berkley 48

Southfield Christian 60, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 40

Sparta 60, Cedar Springs 47

Spring Lake 45, Zeeland West 43

St Clair 59, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 59, Watervliet Grace Christian 44

St. Joseph OLL 73, Three Oaks River Valley 39

Stephenson 44, Norway 41

Stevensville Lakeshore 48, St Joseph 40

Sturgis 62, Three Rivers 40

Tecumseh 58, Pinckney 32

Traverse City Central 68, Sault Ste Marie 41

Traverse City Christian 67, Marion 39

Traverse City St Francis 73, Bellaire 16

Traverse City West 71, Petoskey 66

Walled Lake Northern 48, Pontiac Notre Dame 35

Walled Lake Western 47, Walled Lake Central 46

Warren Cousino 61, L’Anse Creuse 50

Warren Fitzgerald 51, Utica Eisenhower 38

Warren Woods Tower 55, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 35

Waterford Mott 60, Lake Orion 51

Wayne Memorial 74, Belleville 52

Webberville 67, Livingston Christian 53

Westlake, Ill. 55, Faith Christian 45

Westland Hope 51, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 48

White Pigeon 69, Lawrence 63

Williamston 68, Fowlerville 30

Wyoming Lee 50, Zion Christian 35

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 58, West Michigan Aviation 57

Yale 56, Algonac 17

Ypsilanti Lincoln 52, Ypsilanti 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allen Park Cabrini vs. Detroit Cesar Chavez, ccd.

Beaver Island vs. Mackinac Island, ppd.

Carsonville-Port Sanilac vs. Akron-Fairgrove, ppd.

Caseville vs. Burton CenterPoint Christian, ppd.

Houghton Lake vs. Beal City, ppd.

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Manistee, ppd.

Midland Dow vs. Midland, ppd.

Shepherd vs. Standish-Sterling Central, ppd.

