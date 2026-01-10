GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Allen Co.-Scottsville 65, Warren East 34 Anderson Co. 62, Collins 19 Ashland Blazer 68, Henry Clay 28…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Co.-Scottsville 65, Warren East 34

Anderson Co. 62, Collins 19

Ashland Blazer 68, Henry Clay 28

Ballard Memorial 46, Livingston Central 42

Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 26

Belfry 86, East Ridge 54

Bowling Green 55, Greenwood 29

Boyd Co. 65, Montgomery Co. 49

Bracken Co. 66, Robertson County 28

Bullitt East 61, Lou. Moore 53

Carlisle Co. 65, Fulton Co. 29

Carroll County (KY) 52, Cornerstone 34

Christian Co. 66, Hopkinsville 33

Clay Co. 64, Pineville 36

Daviess Co. 72, Owensboro Apollo 27

Edmonson Co. 59, Whitesville Trinity 41

Estill Co. 63, Powell Co. 28

Fairview 66, Hannan, W.Va. 35

Franklin Co. 56, Western Hills 52

Franklin-Simpson 54, Todd Co. Central 36

Grant Co. 54, Lloyd Memorial 39

Graves Co. 57, Mayfield 50

Grayson Co. 45, Butler Co. 35

Greenup Co. 63, Bath County (KY) 48

Henderson Co. 56, Webster Co. 13

Highlands (KY) 59, Woodford Co. 42

Holy Cross (Covington) 51, St. Henry (KY) 31

IHS 53, Lou. Western 31

Lafayette 47, Lexington Catholic 26

Leslie Co. 58, Jenkins 15

Lex. Bryan Station 60, East Jessamine 49

Lou. Atherton 46, Lou. Fern Creek 35

Lou. Butler 67, Lou. Doss 26

Lou. DuPont Manual 73, Lou. Eastern 37

Lou. Holy Cross 52, CEC 47

Lou. Seneca 39, Lou. Waggener 24

Lou. Valley 57, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 54

Madisonville 60, Muhlenberg County 49

Magoffin Co. 65, Phelps 61

Marion County (KY) 51, Phelps 29

Monroe Co. 56, Metcalfe Co. 47

Morgan Co. 63, Raceland 55

Murray 62, Christian Fellowship 37

Newport Central Catholic 0, Villa Madonna 0

North Bullitt 70, Lou. Southern 13

Notre Dame 54, Scott (KY) 35

Ohio Deaf, Ohio 50, Ky. School for the Deaf 9

Owen County 54, Walton-Verona 0

Owensboro Catholic 68, Owensboro 33

Prestonsburg 53, Pike Co. Central 42

Russellville 56, Logan Co. 53

Ryle 76, Boone Co. 28

South Warren 48, Warren Central 34

Spencer Co. 61, Shelby Co. 11

West Jessamine 68, Pulaski Co. 43

