GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Co.-Scottsville 65, Warren East 34
Anderson Co. 62, Collins 19
Ashland Blazer 68, Henry Clay 28
Ballard Memorial 46, Livingston Central 42
Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 26
Belfry 86, East Ridge 54
Bowling Green 55, Greenwood 29
Boyd Co. 65, Montgomery Co. 49
Bracken Co. 66, Robertson County 28
Bullitt East 61, Lou. Moore 53
Carlisle Co. 65, Fulton Co. 29
Carroll County (KY) 52, Cornerstone 34
Christian Co. 66, Hopkinsville 33
Clay Co. 64, Pineville 36
Daviess Co. 72, Owensboro Apollo 27
Edmonson Co. 59, Whitesville Trinity 41
Estill Co. 63, Powell Co. 28
Fairview 66, Hannan, W.Va. 35
Franklin Co. 56, Western Hills 52
Franklin-Simpson 54, Todd Co. Central 36
Grant Co. 54, Lloyd Memorial 39
Graves Co. 57, Mayfield 50
Grayson Co. 45, Butler Co. 35
Greenup Co. 63, Bath County (KY) 48
Henderson Co. 56, Webster Co. 13
Highlands (KY) 59, Woodford Co. 42
Holy Cross (Covington) 51, St. Henry (KY) 31
IHS 53, Lou. Western 31
Lafayette 47, Lexington Catholic 26
Leslie Co. 58, Jenkins 15
Lex. Bryan Station 60, East Jessamine 49
Lou. Atherton 46, Lou. Fern Creek 35
Lou. Butler 67, Lou. Doss 26
Lou. DuPont Manual 73, Lou. Eastern 37
Lou. Holy Cross 52, CEC 47
Lou. Seneca 39, Lou. Waggener 24
Lou. Valley 57, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 54
Madisonville 60, Muhlenberg County 49
Magoffin Co. 65, Phelps 61
Marion County (KY) 51, Phelps 29
Monroe Co. 56, Metcalfe Co. 47
Morgan Co. 63, Raceland 55
Murray 62, Christian Fellowship 37
Newport Central Catholic 0, Villa Madonna 0
North Bullitt 70, Lou. Southern 13
Notre Dame 54, Scott (KY) 35
Ohio Deaf, Ohio 50, Ky. School for the Deaf 9
Owen County 54, Walton-Verona 0
Owensboro Catholic 68, Owensboro 33
Prestonsburg 53, Pike Co. Central 42
Russellville 56, Logan Co. 53
Ryle 76, Boone Co. 28
South Warren 48, Warren Central 34
Spencer Co. 61, Shelby Co. 11
West Jessamine 68, Pulaski Co. 43
