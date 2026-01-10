GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 67, Richland Northeast 42
Abbeville 51, Calhoun Falls 14
Academic Magnet 46, Andrews 32
Andrew Jackson 76, Buford 28
Ashley Ridge 41, Fort Dorchester 32
Atlantic Collegiate 64, Manning 18
Barnwell 37, Bridges 32
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Silver Bluff 30
Beaufort 69, Colleton County 31
Ben Lippen 63, Cardinal Newman 21
Bishop England 49, May River 37
Blythewood 77, West Florence 22
Boiling Springs 61, Wade Hampton (G) 19
Catawba Ridge 50, Indian Land 40
Chapman 43, Greer Middle College 30
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 68, Legion Collegiate 0
Cheraw 59, Central 43
Chester 51, Eau Claire 43
Chesterfield 49, York Prep 10
Clinton 44, Fairfield Central 16
Columbia 54, Mid-Carolina 53
Darlington 44, South Florence 41
Dorman 66, Gaffney 64
Dutch Fork 48, Chapin 28
East Clarendon 60, Mullins 46
Fort Mill 70, Northwestern 23
Georgetown 40, Waccamaw 37
Gray Collegiate Academy 61, Airport 12
Great Falls 58, Lamar 0
Greenville 72, Easley 12
Greenville Technical Charter 45, Hampton Park Christian 10
Greenwood 62, T.L. Hanna 41
Hammond 40, Heathwood Hall 33
High Point Academy 43, Liberty 27
Hillcrest 38, Woodmont 35
Hilton Head Island 35, Bluffton 33
Irmo 65, Lexington 59
Landrum 76, Chesnee 38
Latta 56, Lake View 36
Laurens 52, Fountain Inn 40
Lee Central 71, Midlands STEM Charter 7
Legacy 74, Carolina Day, N.C. 30
Marion 55, Lake City 53
Mauldin 63, J.L. Mann 34
McCormick 66, Thornwell 38
Midland Valley 69, Gilbert 28
Myrtle Beach 35, Conway 26
Ninety Six 43, Greenwood Christian 35
North 62, Ridge Spring-Monetta 39
North Augusta 67, South Aiken 26
North Myrtle Beach 38, Socastee 30
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Battery Creek 14
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, North Charleston 16
Palmetto Christian Academy 55, Porter-Gaud 46
River Bluff 54, White Knoll 40
South Pointe 94, York Comprehensive 18
Spartanburg Day 37, Westminster Catawba Christian 32
Spring Valley 46, Westwood 42
St. Joseph 55, Christ Church Episcopal 19
Summerville 67, R.B. Stall 18
Timberland 41, Burke 38
Walhalla 73, Crescent 21
Wando 67, Stratford 22
West Ashley 50, James Island 34
West Oak 61, Belton-Honea Path 14
Wilson 43, Crestwood 36
Woodruff 52, Broome 44
Wren 86, Emerald 6
