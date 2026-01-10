GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= A.C. Flora 67, Richland Northeast 42 Abbeville 51, Calhoun Falls 14 Academic Magnet 46, Andrews 32 Andrew…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 67, Richland Northeast 42

Abbeville 51, Calhoun Falls 14

Academic Magnet 46, Andrews 32

Andrew Jackson 76, Buford 28

Ashley Ridge 41, Fort Dorchester 32

Atlantic Collegiate 64, Manning 18

Barnwell 37, Bridges 32

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Silver Bluff 30

Beaufort 69, Colleton County 31

Ben Lippen 63, Cardinal Newman 21

Bishop England 49, May River 37

Blythewood 77, West Florence 22

Boiling Springs 61, Wade Hampton (G) 19

Catawba Ridge 50, Indian Land 40

Chapman 43, Greer Middle College 30

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 68, Legion Collegiate 0

Cheraw 59, Central 43

Chester 51, Eau Claire 43

Chesterfield 49, York Prep 10

Clinton 44, Fairfield Central 16

Columbia 54, Mid-Carolina 53

Darlington 44, South Florence 41

Dorman 66, Gaffney 64

Dutch Fork 48, Chapin 28

East Clarendon 60, Mullins 46

Fort Mill 70, Northwestern 23

Georgetown 40, Waccamaw 37

Gray Collegiate Academy 61, Airport 12

Great Falls 58, Lamar 0

Greenville 72, Easley 12

Greenville Technical Charter 45, Hampton Park Christian 10

Greenwood 62, T.L. Hanna 41

Hammond 40, Heathwood Hall 33

High Point Academy 43, Liberty 27

Hillcrest 38, Woodmont 35

Hilton Head Island 35, Bluffton 33

Irmo 65, Lexington 59

Landrum 76, Chesnee 38

Latta 56, Lake View 36

Laurens 52, Fountain Inn 40

Lee Central 71, Midlands STEM Charter 7

Legacy 74, Carolina Day, N.C. 30

Marion 55, Lake City 53

Mauldin 63, J.L. Mann 34

McCormick 66, Thornwell 38

Midland Valley 69, Gilbert 28

Myrtle Beach 35, Conway 26

Ninety Six 43, Greenwood Christian 35

North 62, Ridge Spring-Monetta 39

North Augusta 67, South Aiken 26

North Myrtle Beach 38, Socastee 30

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Battery Creek 14

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, North Charleston 16

Palmetto Christian Academy 55, Porter-Gaud 46

River Bluff 54, White Knoll 40

South Pointe 94, York Comprehensive 18

Spartanburg Day 37, Westminster Catawba Christian 32

Spring Valley 46, Westwood 42

St. Joseph 55, Christ Church Episcopal 19

Summerville 67, R.B. Stall 18

Timberland 41, Burke 38

Walhalla 73, Crescent 21

Wando 67, Stratford 22

West Ashley 50, James Island 34

West Oak 61, Belton-Honea Path 14

Wilson 43, Crestwood 36

Woodruff 52, Broome 44

Wren 86, Emerald 6

