GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 84, Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 24
Cedar Bluffs 47, Tekamah-Herman 27
Cross County 41, Osceola 36
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Randolph 27
Hay Springs 58, Bayard 24
Heartland/Hampton 68, Giltner/Harvard 64
Kearney 55, North Platte 24
Kenesaw 45, Axtell 40
Lincoln Christian 53, Benton, Mo. 43
Lincoln Lutheran 38, Syracuse 22
Lincoln Northeast 59, Lincoln East 45
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Cambridge 36
Mullen 47, Ainsworth 37
Norfolk 49, Columbus 17
Norfolk Catholic 67, Winnebago 44
Norris 67, Seward 29
O’Neill 51, Crofton 46
Oakland-Craig 53, Gretna East 49
Omaha Concordia 50, Arlington 44
Pierce 61, Lutheran Northeast 19
S.C. East, Iowa 44, Omaha Skutt 41
Sandhills-Thedford 59, Ansley-Litchfield 38
Southwest 53, Franklin 31
Sutherland 49, Potter-Dix 29
Tri County 46, Centennial 31
Wauneta-Palisade 71, Bertrand 45
Winside 41, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Yutan 53, Raymond Central 42
Brady Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna 56, Cody-Kilgore 42
Brady 51, Hitchcock County 47
Homer Tournament=
Homer 47, West Point-Beemer 35
Omaha Nation 54, Bancroft-Rosalie 45
Metro Conference=
Consolation=
Bellevue East 73, Elkhorn South 6
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Omaha Northwest 44
Semifinal=
Omaha North 64, Millard West 44
Omaha Westview 50, Millard North 37
Nebraska City Tournament=
Lexington 54, Nebraska City 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
