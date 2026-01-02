GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bennington 84, Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 24 Cedar Bluffs 47, Tekamah-Herman 27 Cross County 41, Osceola 36…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 84, Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 24

Cedar Bluffs 47, Tekamah-Herman 27

Cross County 41, Osceola 36

Hartington-Newcastle 43, Randolph 27

Hay Springs 58, Bayard 24

Heartland/Hampton 68, Giltner/Harvard 64

Kearney 55, North Platte 24

Kenesaw 45, Axtell 40

Lincoln Christian 53, Benton, Mo. 43

Lincoln Lutheran 38, Syracuse 22

Lincoln Northeast 59, Lincoln East 45

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Cambridge 36

Mullen 47, Ainsworth 37

Norfolk 49, Columbus 17

Norfolk Catholic 67, Winnebago 44

Norris 67, Seward 29

O’Neill 51, Crofton 46

Oakland-Craig 53, Gretna East 49

Omaha Concordia 50, Arlington 44

Pierce 61, Lutheran Northeast 19

S.C. East, Iowa 44, Omaha Skutt 41

Sandhills-Thedford 59, Ansley-Litchfield 38

Southwest 53, Franklin 31

Sutherland 49, Potter-Dix 29

Tri County 46, Centennial 31

Wauneta-Palisade 71, Bertrand 45

Winside 41, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Yutan 53, Raymond Central 42

Brady Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna 56, Cody-Kilgore 42

Brady 51, Hitchcock County 47

Homer Tournament=

Homer 47, West Point-Beemer 35

Omaha Nation 54, Bancroft-Rosalie 45

Metro Conference=

Consolation=

Bellevue East 73, Elkhorn South 6

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Omaha Northwest 44

Semifinal=

Omaha North 64, Millard West 44

Omaha Westview 50, Millard North 37

Nebraska City Tournament=

Lexington 54, Nebraska City 45

