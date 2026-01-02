GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of Our Lady 2, St. Katharine Drexel 0
Acadiana Renaissance Charter 47, Westminster Christian (LAF) 16
Albany 63, Springfield 59
Anacoco 55, Leesville 26
Ascension Catholic 57, St. James 22
Brusly 41, Marksville 15
Buckeye 31, Holy Savior Menard 28
Cedar Creek 62, Oak Hill 44
Church Point 65, North Central 29
Covington 41, Discovery 29
David Thibodaux 52, Hanson Memorial 13
Family Christian Academy 43, Bogalusa 9
French Settlement 53, Sterlington 44
Glen Oaks 48, South Plaquemines 25
Iowa 65, Madison Prep 48
Iowa 65, Plain Dealing 48
John Curtis Christian 61, Denham Springs 39
Mandeville 49, Ville Platte 48
Mangham 57, St. Frederick Catholic 28
Merryville 68, Kaplan 26
Oak Grove 66, Simsboro 36
Peabody 71, Pineville 40
Plaquemine 66, Baker 21
Pleasant Hill 58, Livonia 35
Rapides 47, St. Joseph 36
Richwood 46, Shreveport Northwood 41
Simpson 59, JS Clark Leadership Academy 58
South Beauregard 77, Plainview 19
Southern Lab 68, Midland 41
St. Amant 56, Hannan 42
Sumner 52, East Feliciana 26
Terrebonne 77, South Terrebonne 23
Teurlings Catholic 67, Opelousas 35
Vermilion Catholic 28, New Iberia Catholic 23
Westminster Christian 33, Crowley 19
White Castle 55, Capitol 10
Winnfield 52, Vidalia 45
Woodlawn (BR) 51, Geo Next Generation 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Vermilion vs. West St. Mary, ccd.
