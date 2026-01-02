GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy of Our Lady 2, St. Katharine Drexel 0 Acadiana Renaissance Charter 47, Westminster Christian (LAF) 16…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of Our Lady 2, St. Katharine Drexel 0

Acadiana Renaissance Charter 47, Westminster Christian (LAF) 16

Albany 63, Springfield 59

Anacoco 55, Leesville 26

Ascension Catholic 57, St. James 22

Brusly 41, Marksville 15

Buckeye 31, Holy Savior Menard 28

Cedar Creek 62, Oak Hill 44

Church Point 65, North Central 29

Covington 41, Discovery 29

David Thibodaux 52, Hanson Memorial 13

Family Christian Academy 43, Bogalusa 9

French Settlement 53, Sterlington 44

Glen Oaks 48, South Plaquemines 25

Iowa 65, Madison Prep 48

Iowa 65, Plain Dealing 48

John Curtis Christian 61, Denham Springs 39

Mandeville 49, Ville Platte 48

Mangham 57, St. Frederick Catholic 28

Merryville 68, Kaplan 26

Oak Grove 66, Simsboro 36

Peabody 71, Pineville 40

Plaquemine 66, Baker 21

Pleasant Hill 58, Livonia 35

Rapides 47, St. Joseph 36

Richwood 46, Shreveport Northwood 41

Simpson 59, JS Clark Leadership Academy 58

South Beauregard 77, Plainview 19

Southern Lab 68, Midland 41

St. Amant 56, Hannan 42

Sumner 52, East Feliciana 26

Terrebonne 77, South Terrebonne 23

Teurlings Catholic 67, Opelousas 35

Vermilion Catholic 28, New Iberia Catholic 23

Westminster Christian 33, Crowley 19

White Castle 55, Capitol 10

Winnfield 52, Vidalia 45

Woodlawn (BR) 51, Geo Next Generation 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Vermilion vs. West St. Mary, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.