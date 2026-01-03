GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Glasgow 41 Barren Co. 71, Warren East 32 Belfry 78, Logan, W.Va. 31 Bell…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Glasgow 41

Barren Co. 71, Warren East 32

Belfry 78, Logan, W.Va. 31

Bell Co. 66, Clay Co. 60

Boone Co. 53, Robertson County 11

Bourbon Co. 49, Augusta 23

Bowling Green 49, Warren Central 7

Bracken Co. 63, Bellevue (KY) 30

Calloway Co. 67, Christian Fellowship 19

Cooper 65, Lou. Sacred Heart 62

Danville Christian 54, Danville 41

Daviess Co. 61, Bardstown 52

East Ridge 74, Shelby Valley 48

Estill Co. 40, Owsley Co. 28

Gallatin County (KY) 50, North Oldham 46

Garrard Co. 60, Henry Co. 44

Harrison Co. 56, Villa Madonna 34

Holmes (KY) 64, St. Patrick (KY) 47

Holy Cross (Covington) 53, Russell 44

Jackson County, Tenn. 54, Cumberland Co. 43

John Hardin 73, McLean Co. 48

Letcher County Central 61, Breathitt Co. 49

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 82, Lou. Atherton 39

Lyon Co. 72, Muhlenberg County 43

McCracken County (Paducah) 54, Graves Co. 46

Metcalfe Co. 61, Clinton Co. 38

Notre Dame 68, Dixie Heights 35

Owensboro Catholic 64, Whitesville Trinity 35

Paintsville 67, Prestonsburg 29

Pike Co. Central 55, Phelps 41

Pulaski Co. 63, Casey Co. 44

Rockcastle County 63, Somerset 26

Russell Co. 45, Monroe Co. 36

Ryle 51, St. Henry (KY) 40

Simon Kenton 66, Scott (KY) 40

Southwestern 64, McCreary Central 32

Taylor Co. 73, Adair Co. 41

Washington Co. 67, Thomas Nelson 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

