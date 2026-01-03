GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Glasgow 41
Barren Co. 71, Warren East 32
Belfry 78, Logan, W.Va. 31
Bell Co. 66, Clay Co. 60
Boone Co. 53, Robertson County 11
Bourbon Co. 49, Augusta 23
Bowling Green 49, Warren Central 7
Bracken Co. 63, Bellevue (KY) 30
Calloway Co. 67, Christian Fellowship 19
Cooper 65, Lou. Sacred Heart 62
Danville Christian 54, Danville 41
Daviess Co. 61, Bardstown 52
East Ridge 74, Shelby Valley 48
Estill Co. 40, Owsley Co. 28
Gallatin County (KY) 50, North Oldham 46
Garrard Co. 60, Henry Co. 44
Harrison Co. 56, Villa Madonna 34
Holmes (KY) 64, St. Patrick (KY) 47
Holy Cross (Covington) 53, Russell 44
Jackson County, Tenn. 54, Cumberland Co. 43
John Hardin 73, McLean Co. 48
Letcher County Central 61, Breathitt Co. 49
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 82, Lou. Atherton 39
Lyon Co. 72, Muhlenberg County 43
McCracken County (Paducah) 54, Graves Co. 46
Metcalfe Co. 61, Clinton Co. 38
Notre Dame 68, Dixie Heights 35
Owensboro Catholic 64, Whitesville Trinity 35
Paintsville 67, Prestonsburg 29
Pike Co. Central 55, Phelps 41
Pulaski Co. 63, Casey Co. 44
Rockcastle County 63, Somerset 26
Russell Co. 45, Monroe Co. 36
Ryle 51, St. Henry (KY) 40
Simon Kenton 66, Scott (KY) 40
Southwestern 64, McCreary Central 32
Taylor Co. 73, Adair Co. 41
Washington Co. 67, Thomas Nelson 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.