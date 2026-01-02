GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 58, Whitmire 27
Andrew Jackson 68, Chesterfield 40
Ashley Ridge 61, Lucy Beckham 42
Blythewood 72, Westwood 39
Clover 42, Fort Mill 34
Colleton County 57, Stratford 34
Kingstree 58, Georgetown 47
Lugoff-Elgin 59, West Florence 15
Midland Valley 62, Batesburg-Leesville 19
Military Magnet Academy 74, Burke 25
R.B. Stall 43, Pinewood Prep 42
Socastee 40, Andrews 14
South Pointe 80, A.C. Flora 51
St. James 60, Wilson Hall 24
West Oak 55, Waccamaw 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.