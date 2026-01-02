GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abbeville 58, Whitmire 27 Andrew Jackson 68, Chesterfield 40 Ashley Ridge 61, Lucy Beckham 42 Blythewood 72,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 58, Whitmire 27

Andrew Jackson 68, Chesterfield 40

Ashley Ridge 61, Lucy Beckham 42

Blythewood 72, Westwood 39

Clover 42, Fort Mill 34

Colleton County 57, Stratford 34

Kingstree 58, Georgetown 47

Lugoff-Elgin 59, West Florence 15

Midland Valley 62, Batesburg-Leesville 19

Military Magnet Academy 74, Burke 25

R.B. Stall 43, Pinewood Prep 42

Socastee 40, Andrews 14

South Pointe 80, A.C. Flora 51

St. James 60, Wilson Hall 24

West Oak 55, Waccamaw 30

