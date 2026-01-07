Former US team midfielder Chris Armas named head coach of the Kansas City Current

Former Colorado Rapids coach and U.S. team midfielder Chris Armas has been named head coach of the Kansas City Current,…

Former Colorado Rapids coach and U.S. team midfielder Chris Armas has been named head coach of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Wednesday.

Armas replaces coach Vlatko Andonovski, who was named to a new position as the club’s global sporting director following the 2025 season. Andonovski, the former U.S. women’s national team coach, had led the Current of the National Women’s Soccer League for the past two seasons.

“From the talented group of players, the facilities and passionate fan base, this club represents a world class environment,” Armas said in a statement. “Above all, it’s the culture and the people that impressed me most.”

The Current won the NWSL Shield last year and set regular-season records for points (65), wins (21), home wins (11), road wins (10), shutouts (16) and fewest goals conceded (13). Eventual champion Gotham FC eliminated Kansas City from the playoffs with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory.

In addition to leading the Rapids for the past two seasons, Armas had previous head coaching stints with the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC. Armas and the Rapids parted ways in October after the club missed the playoffs.

A defensive midfielder, Armas played in 66 matches for the United States from 1998-2005. He missed out on the 1998 World Cup because he had not broken into the squad and an ACL injury kept him out of the 2002 World Cup.

Armas played for the LA Galaxy in 1996-97 but spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Fire before retiring in 2007.

“He brings an abundance of experience at the highest levels both as a coach and a player and shares in our long-term vision of the Kansas City Current being the best women’s football club in the world,” Current co-owners Chris and Angie Long said. “A natural leader, Chris demands excellence, and we are confident he will further cultivate and enhance our competitive environment as we continue to pursue championships and expand our global footprint.”

Armas was enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2025.

