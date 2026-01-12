Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dave Giusti, who helped win the 1971 World Series, dies at 86

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dave Giusti, a reliable reliever who spent 15 years in the majors and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dave Giusti, a reliable reliever who spent 15 years in the majors and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1971 World Series title, has died. He was 86.

The club, citing Giusti’s family, said he died on Sunday.

The right-hander went 100-93 with a 3.60 ERA in 668 career appearances for five clubs from 1962-77. He began his career as a starter in Houston but had his greatest success with the Pirates, who acquired him from St. Louis in October 1969 and then moved him to the bullpen full-time.

Giusti led the National League with 30 saves in 1971, then added 10 2/3 scoreless innings in the playoffs as the Pirates beat the Giants in the NLCS and then the Baltimore Orioles in seven games in the World Series.

Giusti made his lone All-Star appearance in 1973. He played seven seasons for Pittsburgh, registering 133 saves, which ranks third in franchise history. He split time between Oakland and the Chicago Cubs in 1977 before retiring.

A native of Seneca Falls, New York, Giusti played collegiately at Syracuse before being signed by Houston, then an expansion team known as the Colt .45s, as an amateur free agent. He appeared in 22 games as a rookie in 1962, spent all of 1963 in the minors before returning to the majors for good after being called up during the 1964 season.

Giusti is survived by his wife, two daughters and four grandchildren.

