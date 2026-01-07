Former Memphis players Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen star in the Suns’ romp over the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, fellow former Memphis player Grayson Allen added 19 and the Phoenix…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, fellow former Memphis player Grayson Allen added 19 and the Phoenix Suns routed the Grizzlies 117-98 on Wednesday night.

Brooks, who played his first six seasons with the Grizzlies, scored 18 of his points in the first half as the Suns built an early advantage. Allen, who also played two seasons with Memphis, was 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 10 3-pointers. Devin Booker finished with 13 points, but was 6 of 15 from the field.

Phoenix, which was coming off a 100-97 loss to Houston on Monday night, has won seven of its last nine.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the short-handed Grizzlies with 19 points, while Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 14 points each. Memphis shot 42% and committed 18 turnovers, leading to 25 Phoenix points.

The Suns’ lead stretched to 22 early in the third quarter and even a 10-2 Memphis rally only put a dent in the advantage. The Grizzlies’ turnovers continued to mount in the third, and Phoenix carried a 91-68 lead into the fourth.

At that point, Memphis coach Tuomas Iisalo might have cleared his bench, except with only 10 available players due to injuries, almost everyone had been called on.

Memphis was coming off a 106-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night — only the third time this season the Grizzlies have defeated a team with a winning record. Phoenix was one of the other wins, a 114-113 victory on Oct. 29 when Ja Morant hit a floater in the closing seconds.

This time Morant wasn’t available — one of eight Grizzlies rotation players out with injuries.

