Flyers take losing streak into matchup with the Golden Knights

Philadelphia Flyers (22-17-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-12, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to end their six-game losing streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 24-11-12 overall and 12-6-6 in home games. The Golden Knights have scored 159 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Philadelphia is 10-9-3 in road games and 22-17-8 overall. The Flyers serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in the league.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Mark Stone led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 17 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Stone has nine goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

