Flyers play the Rangers on losing streak

New York Rangers (20-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-16-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers look to break a five-game losing streak when they play the New York Rangers.

Philadelphia has a 5-2-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 22-16-8 record overall. The Flyers are fifth in the league serving 10.8 penalty minutes per game.

New York has gone 20-22-6 overall with a 5-6-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a 17-3-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-4 in a shootout. Artemi Panarin scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 18 goals and 24 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Panarin has 16 goals and 35 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has scored six goals with 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

