Flyers host the Maple Leafs after Zegras’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (20-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Trevor Zegras’ two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Flyers’ 5-2 win.

Philadelphia is 22-12-7 overall and 12-5-4 in home games. The Flyers are 10th in league play with 164 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

Toronto is 20-15-7 overall and 5-10-2 on the road. The Maple Leafs rank seventh in NHL play with 141 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zegras has 17 goals and 24 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 15 goals and 23 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

