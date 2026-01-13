Flyers bring losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers (22-14-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30…

Philadelphia Flyers (22-14-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-16-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter the matchup against the Buffalo Sabres after losing three games in a row.

Buffalo has a 14-6-2 record in home games and a 24-16-4 record overall. The Sabres are 22-4-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Philadelphia has a 10-7-3 record on the road and a 22-14-8 record overall. The Flyers serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored 14 goals with 22 assists for the Sabres. Josh Doan has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

