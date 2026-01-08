Flames enter matchup with the Bruins on losing streak

Calgary Flames (18-21-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (22-19-2, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Calgary Flames (18-21-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (22-19-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -150, Flames +126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames look to stop their three-game slide with a victory against the Boston Bruins.

Boston has a 22-19-2 record overall and a 12-8-1 record in home games. The Bruins are first in NHL play serving 14.1 penalty minutes per game.

Calgary has gone 6-14-2 in road games and 18-21-4 overall. The Flames serve 13.1 penalty minutes per game to rank third in league play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 19 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Andersson has nine goals and 18 assists for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 6.2 penalties and 20.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.