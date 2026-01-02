Flames bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Predators

Nashville Predators (18-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-18-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (18-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-18-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Nashville Predators.

Calgary has an 18-18-4 record overall and a 12-5-2 record in home games. The Flames are second in the league serving 13.3 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville has an 8-9-2 record in road games and an 18-18-4 record overall. The Predators have a -21 scoring differential, with 112 total goals scored and 133 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Predators won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has eight goals and 24 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Luke Evangelista has six goals and 24 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.