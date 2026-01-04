Flames’ Beecher, Jets’ Stanley suspended 1 game each for roughing

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL’s department of player safety suspended Calgary Flames forward John Beecher and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan…

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL’s department of player safety suspended Calgary Flames forward John Beecher and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley one game each for separate roughing incidents Sunday.

Beecher caught Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron off-guard with a punch while McCarron was restrained by a linesman at 13:15 in the first period of Calgary’s 4-3 loss Saturday.

The bare-knuckle punch occurred moments after McCarron dropped his gloves and began swinging on Beecher as a scrum ensued near the Flames bench.

Beecher, 24, received a roughing minor and a 10-minute misconduct at the time. He later left the game with an injury after fighting Nashville’s Nic Hague in the second period.

Stanley, meanwhile, threw an ungloved punch to the face of an unsuspecting Brady Tkachuk 12:07 into the second period of Winnipeg’s 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Stanley was assessed a roughing minor and an illegal equipment minor while Tkachuk, who was furious after receiving the blow, was given a 10-minute misconduct.

Neither player had previously been suspended or fined in their NHL careers. Beecher has played 155 games, while Stanley has suited up in 242.

