Flames beat Flyers 5-1 for 4th straight home victory

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 25 saves, Mikael Backlund scored his 10th goal and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Morgan Frost, Jonathan Huberdeau, Rasmus Andersson and Connor Zary also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato each had two assists.

The Flames have won five straight and 10-1-1 in their last 12 at home. They are 18-18-4 overall. Wolf has won eight in a row a home.

Up 2-1, Calgary got a two-man advantage midway through the second period. Zary set up Andersson for a one-timer with 18 seconds left on the power play.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia, and Sam Ersson stopped 20 shots. the Flyers dropped to 20-12-7.

Up next

Flyers: At Edmonton on Saturday in the finale of a five-game trip.

Flames: Host Nashville on Saturday in the fourth game of a five-game homestand.

