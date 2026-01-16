Flames and Islanders square off in non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (26-16-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (20-23-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 3…

New York Islanders (26-16-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (20-23-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames face the New York Islanders in a non-conference matchup.

Calgary has a 20-23-4 record overall and a 12-7-2 record on its home ice. The Flames rank third in league play serving 13.0 penalty minutes per game.

New York is 26-16-5 overall and 12-8-3 on the road. The Islanders have gone 12-4-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has eight goals and 24 assists for the Flames. Connor Zary has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 11 goals and 27 assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

