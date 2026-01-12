FIFA deepens World Cup ties to betting industry with deal that includes streaming games

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA deepened its commercial ties to the betting industry Monday in a four-year deal that will let…

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA deepened its commercial ties to the betting industry Monday in a four-year deal that will let some gambling operators livestream World Cup games this year.

The deal with data provider Stats Perform — with brands including soccer statistics specialist Opta — runs through 2029 for most FIFA competitions “to distribute official betting data and livestreams” to account holders.

“It also grants exclusive betting rights to thousands of matches per season across FIFA Member Association competitions powered by FIFA+,” the soccer body said, without stating the value of the deal.

The FIFA+ website — which shows games from some FIFA competitions and lower-ranked leagues plus highlights from much of the World Cup archive — has now teamed with Saudi Arabia-backed streaming network DAZN.

FIFA’s commercial partnerships with the gambling industry are despite its code of ethics formally prohibiting players, officiala and agents from taking part in “either directly or indirectly, betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions

FIFA’s previous World Cup tie-in with gambling was a regional sponsor deal in Europe for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Chicago-based Stats Perform said it will distribute FIFA betting data “to licensed sports betting operators for modeling, trading, settlement and in-play front-end use.”

Its Opta subsidiary will supply gambling industry clients with “official player statistics, insights, live scores and match trackers.”

The men’s World Cup starts June 11 in Mexico City and will see 48 teams play 104 games across the United States, Canada and Mexico through July 19.

