Father of Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi dies in a car crash

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father was killed in a car crash just over a week after…

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father was killed in a car crash just over a week after Ndidi helped the Super Eagles to third place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ademola Olajire, director of communications at the Nigeria Football Federation, told The Associated Press that Sunday Ndidi died Tuesday morning after an accident in the town of Umunede in Delta State, Nigeria.

The 29-year-old Wilfred Ndidi wrote in an Instagram story about his final conversation with his father Tuesday morning “with excitement in your voice but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me. … What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again Na only memories?”

Ndidi referenced the celebration he did for his father after scoring at the Africa Cup in the 3-2 win over Tunisia in the group stage.

“Even when i score my first ever national team goal i do that Papilo dance for you, but you just go like that …,” Ndidi wrote.

The federation paid tribute on the social network X, with a post that said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time, Wilfred.”

Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, also used X to express its condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” the Turkish club wrote.

In late December, former world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua sustained minor injuries in a car crash that killed two of his friends near Lagos.

___

AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.