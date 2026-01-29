Ethan Horvath joins New York Red Bulls from Cardiff City

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath transferred to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls from England’s third-tier Cardiff…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath transferred to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls from England’s third-tier Cardiff City on Thursday and agreed to a 1 1/2-season contract that includes team options for 2027-28 and 2028-29.

New York agreed to send Charlotte $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money, $75,000 in 2027 GAM and the highest of its 2027 second-round draft picks in exchange for his discovery rights.

Horvath spent the first half of this season on loan to second-tier Sheffield Wednesday and made 16 appearances, including 14 in the league and two in the League Cup.

The 30-year-old has also played for Molde, Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Cardiff. He has made 10 appearances for the U.S. national team.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.