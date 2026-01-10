England midfielder Georgia Stanway says she will leave Bayern Munich at end of season

MUNICH (AP) — England midfielder Georgia Stanway has announced she will leave German club Bayern Munich at the end of…

MUNICH (AP) — England midfielder Georgia Stanway has announced she will leave German club Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Stanway is in her fourth season with Bayern and has scored 26 goals in 106 games overall so far, winning three straight Frauen-Bundesliga titles.

“The decision to leave Munich and my team was incredibly difficult,” Stanway posted on Instagram on Saturday. “I want to say goodbye to the club and the fans at the end of the season with as many titles as possible.”

Stanway has been a midfield standout for several years, helping the England women’s team win back-to-back European Championships, in 2022 and 2025, and scoring two goals in both editions of the tournament.

A hat trick against China in a friendly last November took her international tally to 29 goals in 83 matches.

Stanway pledged to “give everything” for Bayern until she leaves but did not hint at her future destination.

She won the Women’s Super League and three FA Cups with former club Manchester City before joining Bayern in 2022.

