Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen share six-goal thriller

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt shared the Bundesliga points after a dramatic 3-3 draw that started with a goal in the first minute and ended with a goal in the last on Friday.

Visiting Frankfurt took the lead after 51 seconds thanks to a lovely flicked effort from Arnaud Kalimuendo, the on-loan striker from Nottingham Forest.

Bremen battled back and Justin Njinmah equalized by halftime.

However, it fell behind again 11 minutes into the second half when Nnamdi Collins met a looped pass into the box and managed to guide his first-time shot into the far corner of the goal.

Bremen, though, showed the same resilience as earlier and Jens Stage leveled with 12 minutes left.

On-loan striker Jovan Milošević pounced two minutes later to put Bremen ahead for the first time and it looked like a first win since November was looming for Die Grün-Weißen.

However, Ansgar Knauff’s volley from a cut back in stoppage time gave Frankfurt the draw, although only after a tense video review confirmed the goal.

The result was fair given the see-saw nature of the game that delighted a sell-out crowd at the Weserstadion.

Nevertheless, the game was Bremen’s seventh without a win and its home form was particularly worrying for coach Horst Steffen. It remained in 12th place.

Frankfurt was seventh.

