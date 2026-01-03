Edwards and Reid combine for 62, Timberwolves win 125-115 to snap Heat’s 4-game winning streak

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 33 points, Naz Reid had 20 of his 29 in the second half and…

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 33 points, Naz Reid had 20 of his 29 in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Miami 125-115 on Saturday night and snap the Heat’s four-game winning streak.

Julius Randle finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which outscored Miami 19-4 in the opening 4 1/2 minutes of the final quarter to turn a four-point lead into a 109-90 edge. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Norman Powell scored 21 for the Heat, who are 3-5 in their last eight home games. Davion Mitchell and Nikola Jovic added 14 for Miami, while Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins each had 12.

Edwards had 20 points in the first half, making this the fourth game this season — and second in a row — where he had that many by intermission. The last time he had 20 by halftime in two straight games was Feb. 13-16, 2023.

The Heat saw Powell leave with 6:11 left in the first quarter with right leg soreness; he returned midway through the second quarter around the time Jaime Jaquez Jr. left after stepping on Randle’s foot while playing defense and spraining his right ankle.

Jaquez did not return.

Minnesota had dropped three of its last four games coming into Saturday, including perhaps the Timberwolves’ most frustrating loss of the season — a 126-102 defeat on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Wolves improved to 15-1 this season when holding opponents to 112 points or less. Minnesota shot 54%; the Heat fell to 2-8 when allowing opponents to shoot 50% or better.

Timberwolves: Visit Washington on Sunday.

Heat: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

