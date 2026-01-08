Edward Cabrera agrees to 1-year contract with the Cubs a day after trade

CHICAGO (AP) — Edward Cabrera agreed to a $4.45 million, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, a day…

CHICAGO (AP) — Edward Cabrera agreed to a $4.45 million, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, a day after the right-hander was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Cabrera, who turns 28 in April, had been eligible for salary arbitration.

Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA in a career-high 26 starts and 137 2/3 innings last year. He came over in a deal for outfielder Owen Caissie and infield prospects Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon.

The 6-foot-5 Cabrera made his major league debut with Miami in 2021. He is 25-29 with a 4.07 ERA in 87 career starts and two relief appearances.

The Cubs also agreed to one-year contracts with left-hander Justin Steele worth $6,775,000 and right-hander Javier Assad worth $1.8 million.

The 30-year-old Steele missed most of last year after he had elbow surgery on April 18. He had his best season in 2023, when he went 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in a career-high 30 starts.

The 28-year-old Assad missed most of last season because of a left oblique injury. He went 4-1 with a 3.65 ERA in seven starts and one relief appearance in 2025.

