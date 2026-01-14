Edmonton takes on New York following Hyman’s 2-goal showing

New York Islanders (25-16-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-16-8, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9…

New York Islanders (25-16-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-16-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the New York Islanders after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.

Edmonton has gone 11-5-4 at home and 23-16-8 overall. The Oilers have scored 159 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank second in league play.

New York is 11-8-3 on the road and 25-16-5 overall. The Islanders have an 18-2-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won 4-2 in the previous matchup. Bo Horvat led the Islanders with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 25 goals and 42 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 11 goals and 26 assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 16.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

