Edmonton and Philadelphia face off in non-conference matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (20-12-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-15-6, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton has gone 10-4-3 at home and 20-15-6 overall. The Oilers rank first in the Western Conference with 38 power-play goals.

Philadelphia has a 9-7-3 record on the road and a 20-12-7 record overall. The Flyers have an 18-1-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 24 goals with 46 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has three goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 15 goals and 24 assists for the Flyers. Carl Grundstrom has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flyers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

