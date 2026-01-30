Edmonton aims to keep win streak going, hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (31-14-10, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-19-8, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (31-14-10, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-19-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Minnesota Wild.

Edmonton is 28-19-8 overall and 15-8-4 in home games. The Oilers are second in NHL play with 190 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Minnesota has a 15-8-3 record on the road and a 31-14-10 record overall. The Wild are 27-3-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the last matchup. Matthew Boldy led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 26 goals and 51 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has four goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Marcus Foligno has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

