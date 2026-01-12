Live Radio
ECHL Glance

January 12, 2026

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 33 25 7 1 0 51 110 72
Adirondack 31 17 9 4 1 39 86 81
Reading 34 17 13 4 0 38 95 100
Maine 30 14 10 5 1 34 84 77
Worcester 31 14 15 1 1 30 79 93
Trois-Rivieres 30 13 14 0 3 29 78 85
Norfolk 32 11 19 2 0 24 88 115
Greensboro 31 8 17 5 1 22 73 108

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 32 22 6 3 1 48 107 68
South Carolina 33 21 11 1 0 43 96 90
Atlanta 29 21 8 0 0 42 92 61
Savannah 31 15 13 2 1 33 96 85
Greenville 30 13 13 4 0 30 83 85
Jacksonville 29 14 14 1 0 29 81 94
Orlando 32 11 17 3 1 26 80 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 31 20 7 2 2 44 115 76
Fort Wayne 32 18 8 6 0 42 107 81
Bloomington 32 16 12 2 2 36 98 100
Indy 32 15 13 3 1 34 83 92
Cincinnati 30 14 13 3 0 31 93 113
Kalamazoo 30 12 14 2 2 28 87 105
Iowa 32 9 21 2 0 20 80 117

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 33 24 7 1 1 50 111 81
Idaho 34 21 10 3 0 45 125 108
Tahoe 36 21 12 1 2 45 133 114
Allen 34 19 12 3 0 41 123 109
Rapid City 33 16 15 2 0 34 100 107
Wichita 33 13 14 3 3 32 103 108
Utah 33 13 17 3 0 29 105 120
Tulsa 33 11 22 0 0 22 83 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3

Reading 4, Maine 3

Allen 7, Wichita 6

Florida 5, Worcester 3

Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Tahoe 3, Utah 2

Indy 2, Rapid City 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Savannah, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tahoe at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

