All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 33 25 7 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 33 25 7 1 0 51 110 72 Adirondack 31 17 9 4 1 39 86 81 Reading 34 17 13 4 0 38 95 100 Maine 30 14 10 5 1 34 84 77 Worcester 31 14 15 1 1 30 79 93 Trois-Rivieres 30 13 14 0 3 29 78 85 Norfolk 32 11 19 2 0 24 88 115 Greensboro 31 8 17 5 1 22 73 108

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 32 22 6 3 1 48 107 68 South Carolina 33 21 11 1 0 43 96 90 Atlanta 29 21 8 0 0 42 92 61 Savannah 31 15 13 2 1 33 96 85 Greenville 30 13 13 4 0 30 83 85 Jacksonville 29 14 14 1 0 29 81 94 Orlando 32 11 17 3 1 26 80 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 31 20 7 2 2 44 115 76 Fort Wayne 32 18 8 6 0 42 107 81 Bloomington 32 16 12 2 2 36 98 100 Indy 32 15 13 3 1 34 83 92 Cincinnati 30 14 13 3 0 31 93 113 Kalamazoo 30 12 14 2 2 28 87 105 Iowa 32 9 21 2 0 20 80 117

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 33 24 7 1 1 50 111 81 Idaho 34 21 10 3 0 45 125 108 Tahoe 36 21 12 1 2 45 133 114 Allen 34 19 12 3 0 41 123 109 Rapid City 33 16 15 2 0 34 100 107 Wichita 33 13 14 3 3 32 103 108 Utah 33 13 17 3 0 29 105 120 Tulsa 33 11 22 0 0 22 83 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3

Reading 4, Maine 3

Allen 7, Wichita 6

Florida 5, Worcester 3

Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Tahoe 3, Utah 2

Indy 2, Rapid City 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Savannah, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tahoe at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

