All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|33
|25
|7
|1
|0
|51
|110
|72
|Adirondack
|31
|17
|9
|4
|1
|39
|86
|81
|Reading
|34
|17
|13
|4
|0
|38
|95
|100
|Maine
|30
|14
|10
|5
|1
|34
|84
|77
|Worcester
|31
|14
|15
|1
|1
|30
|79
|93
|Trois-Rivieres
|30
|13
|14
|0
|3
|29
|78
|85
|Norfolk
|32
|11
|19
|2
|0
|24
|88
|115
|Greensboro
|31
|8
|17
|5
|1
|22
|73
|108
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|32
|22
|6
|3
|1
|48
|107
|68
|South Carolina
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|96
|90
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|8
|0
|0
|42
|92
|61
|Savannah
|31
|15
|13
|2
|1
|33
|96
|85
|Greenville
|30
|13
|13
|4
|0
|30
|83
|85
|Jacksonville
|29
|14
|14
|1
|0
|29
|81
|94
|Orlando
|32
|11
|17
|3
|1
|26
|80
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|30
|19
|7
|2
|2
|42
|112
|75
|Fort Wayne
|31
|18
|7
|6
|0
|42
|106
|78
|Bloomington
|32
|16
|12
|2
|2
|36
|98
|100
|Indy
|31
|14
|13
|3
|1
|32
|81
|91
|Cincinnati
|30
|14
|13
|3
|0
|31
|93
|113
|Kalamazoo
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|87
|105
|Iowa
|32
|9
|21
|2
|0
|20
|80
|117
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|33
|24
|7
|1
|1
|50
|111
|81
|Idaho
|34
|21
|10
|3
|0
|45
|125
|108
|Tahoe
|35
|20
|12
|1
|2
|43
|130
|112
|Allen
|34
|19
|12
|3
|0
|41
|123
|109
|Rapid City
|32
|16
|14
|2
|0
|34
|99
|105
|Wichita
|33
|13
|14
|3
|3
|32
|103
|108
|Utah
|32
|13
|16
|3
|0
|29
|103
|117
|Tulsa
|33
|11
|22
|0
|0
|22
|83
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Kalamazoo 2, Iowa 1
Worcester 3, Florida 2
Jacksonville 4, Orlando 3
Maine 2, Reading 0
Norfolk 4, Adirondack 3
Savannah 3, Atlanta 2
Allen 5, Wichita 4
Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1
South Carolina 2, Greenville 1
Wheeling 5, Trois-Rivieres 0
Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2
Bloomington 5, Cincinnati 0
Rapid City 4, Indy 2
Idaho 7, Greensboro 4
Tahoe 6, Utah 2
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3
Reading 4, Maine 3
Allen 7, Wichita 6
Florida 5, Worcester 3
Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Savannah, 10:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
