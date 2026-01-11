All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 33 25 7 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 33 25 7 1 0 51 110 72 Adirondack 31 17 9 4 1 39 86 81 Reading 34 17 13 4 0 38 95 100 Maine 30 14 10 5 1 34 84 77 Worcester 31 14 15 1 1 30 79 93 Trois-Rivieres 30 13 14 0 3 29 78 85 Norfolk 32 11 19 2 0 24 88 115 Greensboro 31 8 17 5 1 22 73 108

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 32 22 6 3 1 48 107 68 South Carolina 33 21 11 1 0 43 96 90 Atlanta 29 21 8 0 0 42 92 61 Savannah 31 15 13 2 1 33 96 85 Greenville 30 13 13 4 0 30 83 85 Jacksonville 29 14 14 1 0 29 81 94 Orlando 32 11 17 3 1 26 80 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 30 19 7 2 2 42 112 75 Fort Wayne 31 18 7 6 0 42 106 78 Bloomington 32 16 12 2 2 36 98 100 Indy 31 14 13 3 1 32 81 91 Cincinnati 30 14 13 3 0 31 93 113 Kalamazoo 30 12 14 2 2 28 87 105 Iowa 32 9 21 2 0 20 80 117

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 33 24 7 1 1 50 111 81 Idaho 34 21 10 3 0 45 125 108 Tahoe 35 20 12 1 2 43 130 112 Allen 34 19 12 3 0 41 123 109 Rapid City 32 16 14 2 0 34 99 105 Wichita 33 13 14 3 3 32 103 108 Utah 32 13 16 3 0 29 103 117 Tulsa 33 11 22 0 0 22 83 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 2, Iowa 1

Worcester 3, Florida 2

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 3

Maine 2, Reading 0

Norfolk 4, Adirondack 3

Savannah 3, Atlanta 2

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Wheeling 5, Trois-Rivieres 0

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2

Bloomington 5, Cincinnati 0

Rapid City 4, Indy 2

Idaho 7, Greensboro 4

Tahoe 6, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3

Reading 4, Maine 3

Allen 7, Wichita 6

Florida 5, Worcester 3

Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Savannah, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.