All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|31
|23
|7
|1
|0
|47
|101
|70
|Adirondack
|30
|17
|9
|3
|1
|38
|83
|77
|Reading
|32
|16
|12
|4
|0
|36
|91
|95
|Maine
|28
|13
|10
|4
|1
|31
|79
|73
|Worcester
|30
|14
|14
|1
|1
|30
|76
|88
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|13
|12
|0
|3
|29
|76
|76
|Greensboro
|30
|8
|16
|5
|1
|22
|69
|101
|Norfolk
|31
|10
|19
|2
|0
|22
|84
|112
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|31
|21
|6
|3
|1
|46
|102
|65
|Atlanta
|28
|21
|7
|0
|0
|42
|90
|58
|South Carolina
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|94
|89
|Savannah
|30
|14
|13
|2
|1
|31
|93
|83
|Greenville
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|82
|83
|Jacksonville
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|77
|91
|Orlando
|31
|11
|17
|2
|1
|25
|77
|96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|29
|19
|6
|2
|2
|42
|110
|72
|Fort Wayne
|30
|17
|7
|6
|0
|40
|103
|76
|Bloomington
|31
|15
|12
|2
|2
|34
|93
|100
|Indy
|30
|14
|12
|3
|1
|32
|79
|87
|Cincinnati
|29
|14
|12
|3
|0
|31
|93
|108
|Kalamazoo
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|83
|102
|Iowa
|31
|9
|20
|2
|0
|20
|77
|113
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|32
|23
|7
|1
|1
|48
|106
|80
|Idaho
|33
|20
|10
|3
|0
|43
|118
|104
|Tahoe
|34
|19
|12
|1
|2
|41
|124
|110
|Allen
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|111
|99
|Rapid City
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|95
|103
|Wichita
|31
|13
|13
|3
|2
|31
|93
|96
|Utah
|31
|13
|15
|3
|0
|29
|101
|111
|Tulsa
|32
|11
|21
|0
|0
|22
|82
|124
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Maine 4, Reading 3
Norfolk 6, Adirondack 1
Florida 4, Worcester 1
Savannah 5, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Iowa 2, Toledo 1
Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2
Allen 4, Wichita 0
Rapid City 3, Indy 1
Greensboro 5, Idaho 3
Tahoe 6, Utah 3
Greenville at Jacksonville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Kalamazoo 2, Iowa 1
Worcester 3, Florida 2
Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Savannah, 10:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
