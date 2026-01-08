All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|30
|22
|7
|1
|0
|45
|97
|67
|Adirondack
|29
|17
|8
|3
|1
|38
|82
|71
|Reading
|31
|16
|12
|3
|0
|35
|88
|91
|Trois-Rivieres
|27
|13
|11
|0
|3
|29
|73
|72
|Maine
|27
|12
|10
|4
|1
|29
|75
|70
|Worcester
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|28
|72
|82
|Greensboro
|29
|7
|16
|5
|1
|20
|64
|98
|Norfolk
|30
|9
|19
|2
|0
|20
|78
|111
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|29
|20
|6
|2
|1
|43
|96
|61
|Atlanta
|27
|21
|6
|0
|0
|42
|88
|53
|South Carolina
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|94
|89
|Greenville
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|82
|83
|Savannah
|29
|13
|13
|2
|1
|29
|88
|81
|Jacksonville
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|77
|91
|Orlando
|31
|11
|17
|2
|1
|25
|77
|96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|28
|19
|5
|2
|2
|42
|109
|70
|Fort Wayne
|29
|16
|7
|6
|0
|38
|96
|72
|Bloomington
|31
|15
|12
|2
|2
|34
|93
|100
|Indy
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|78
|84
|Cincinnati
|28
|14
|11
|3
|0
|31
|89
|101
|Kalamazoo
|28
|10
|14
|2
|2
|24
|81
|101
|Iowa
|29
|8
|19
|2
|0
|18
|74
|110
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|31
|22
|7
|1
|1
|46
|103
|78
|Idaho
|32
|20
|9
|3
|0
|43
|115
|99
|Tahoe
|33
|18
|12
|1
|2
|39
|118
|107
|Allen
|31
|16
|12
|3
|0
|35
|107
|99
|Wichita
|30
|13
|12
|3
|2
|31
|93
|92
|Rapid City
|30
|14
|14
|2
|0
|30
|92
|102
|Utah
|30
|13
|14
|3
|0
|29
|98
|105
|Tulsa
|31
|11
|20
|0
|0
|22
|80
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Worcester 1
Bloomington 4, Kalamazoo 3
Kansas City 5, Tulsa 2
Allen 6, Wichita 4
Idaho 5, Greensboro 3
Thursday’s Games
Savannah 4, Orlando 1
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, ppd
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 4:30 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
