All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 30 22 7 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 30 22 7 1 0 45 97 67 Adirondack 29 17 8 3 1 38 82 71 Reading 31 16 12 3 0 35 88 91 Trois-Rivieres 27 13 11 0 3 29 73 72 Maine 27 12 10 4 1 29 75 70 Worcester 28 13 13 1 1 28 72 82 Greensboro 29 7 16 5 1 20 64 98 Norfolk 30 9 19 2 0 20 78 111

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 29 20 6 2 1 43 96 61 Atlanta 27 21 6 0 0 42 88 53 South Carolina 32 20 11 1 0 41 94 89 Greenville 29 13 12 4 0 30 82 83 Savannah 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 81 Jacksonville 28 13 14 1 0 27 77 91 Orlando 31 11 17 2 1 25 77 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 28 19 5 2 2 42 109 70 Fort Wayne 29 16 7 6 0 38 96 72 Bloomington 31 15 12 2 2 34 93 100 Indy 29 14 11 3 1 32 78 84 Cincinnati 28 14 11 3 0 31 89 101 Kalamazoo 28 10 14 2 2 24 81 101 Iowa 29 8 19 2 0 18 74 110

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 31 22 7 1 1 46 103 78 Idaho 32 20 9 3 0 43 115 99 Tahoe 33 18 12 1 2 39 118 107 Allen 31 16 12 3 0 35 107 99 Wichita 30 13 12 3 2 31 93 92 Rapid City 30 14 14 2 0 30 92 102 Utah 30 13 14 3 0 29 98 105 Tulsa 31 11 20 0 0 22 80 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 1

Bloomington 4, Kalamazoo 3

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 2

Allen 6, Wichita 4

Idaho 5, Greensboro 3

Thursday’s Games

Savannah 4, Orlando 1

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, ppd

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.