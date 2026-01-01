Dylan Guenther has 1st career hat trick to send Mammoth to 7-2 victory over Isles

NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Guenther had his first career hat trick and added an assist and the Utah Mammoth…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Guenther had his first career hat trick and added an assist and the Utah Mammoth topped the New York Islanders 7-2 on Thursday.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice and added an assist, Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev each had a goal and two assists, while Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton each had two assists. Karel Vejmelka returned from a two-game absence and finished with 20 saves as the Mammoth snapped a two-game skid.

Cal Ritchie and Matthew Schaefer scored for New York, and Max Shabanov had two assists. David Rittich made nine saves on 14 shots, but was replaced by Marcus Hogberg 5:41 into the third period.

SENATORS 4, CAPITALS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund scored with less that two-and-a-half minutes remaining to give Ottawa a win over Washington.

Zetterlund’s 10th goal of the season came less than two minutes after Washington’s Aliaksei Protas tied the game at 3-all.

David Perron, Ridly Greig and Nick Jensen also scored for Ottawa. Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves and helped Ottawa snap a three-game skid.

The Capitals (21-15-5), playing the second game of a back-to-back, had jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome. Logan Thompson made 28 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, JETS 5

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 14th career hat trick and added an assist to lead Toronto to a comeback win against the struggling Winnipeg .

Jets goalie Eric Comrie could not freeze a loose puck at the side of his goal and it slid to a wide-open Matthews in front who completed his hat trick and snapped a 5-all deadlock with 4:22 remaining.

Matthews also scored on the power play with two seconds remaining in the second period to pull the Maple Leafs to within 4-3.

Matthews pulled to within one goal of tying Mats Sundin’s franchise record of 420 goals.

It was Toronto’s fifth win in its last six games.

Winnipeg squandered a 4-1 lead for its eighth loss in a row. Mark Scheifele scored two goals and set up another to lead the Jets.

PENGUINS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored 58 seconds into overtime in his 1,200th NHL game and Pittsburgh beat Detroit.

Sidney Crosby had two goals an and assist to extend his point streak to five games, and Blake Lizotte also scored for the Penguins in their third straight win. Pittsburgh has four wins in its last five games following an eight-game losing streak.

Erik Karlsson had two assists to become the second active and 14th defenseman in NHL history to reach 900 points. Arturs Silovs stopped 24 shots for Pittsburgh.

James van Riemsdyk and Alex DeBrincat had power-play goals for the Red Wings, and Andrew Copp also scored. Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Red Wings, who had won five of six.

Letang, who became the 40th defenseman in NHL history and third active to reach the 1,200-game milestone, scored the winner on a one-timer from the slot.

CANADIENS 7, HURRICANES 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored 23 seconds apart in the second period, and Montreal erased a two-goal deficit in beating Carolina.

Sammy Blais had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who have a five-game point streak after winning for the third time in four games. Nick Suzuki, Oliver Kapanen, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson also scored.

Alexander Texier added two assists and Jakub Dobes made 20 saves for Montreal.

Sebastian Aho had two goals and three assists to become the first Carolina player with more than three points in a game this season. Andrei Svechnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers each added a goal and two assists. Alexander Nikishin had one goal and one assist, but the Hurricanes lost for the second time in their last six home games.

LIGHTNING 5, KINGS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gage Goncalves scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:41 to play, and Tampa Bay rallied from a late deficit to beat Los Angeles for their sixth consecutive victory.

Anthony Cirelli scored the tying goal with 3:19 left in regulation for the Lightning, who fell behind early in the third period on Kevin Fiala’s power-play goal.

Cirelli crashed the net and pushed home his 11th goal on a play set up by Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov. Moments later, Cirelli and Goncalves drove the net again, and Goncalves eventually converted a behind-the-net pass from Jake Guentzel for his fourth goal.

Brayden Point had his first two-goal game of the season and Kucherov capped a three-point night by putting his 19th goal into an empty net for the Lightning, who have won back-to-back games to begin their three-game California road trip. Point also scored in Tampa Bay’s 4-3 overtime victory at Anaheim on Wednesday.

Jonas Johansson stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay, which hasn’t lost since Dec. 18.

Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist apiece on the power play for the Kings, who collapsed late in their eighth loss in 10 games despite scoring multiple man-advantage goals for the first time all season. Los Angeles entered the night with the NHL’s worst power play, scoring on just 14.4% of its chances.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.