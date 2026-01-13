Durant’s 28 points, Sengun’s double-double lead Rockets past Bulls in 119-113

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points and Alperen Sengun added 23 with 11 assists to lead the Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points and Alperen Sengun added 23 with 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 119-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

There were 35 lead changes in the game with neither team able to build a cushion until the Rockets did in the final minutes.

Houston trailed by 1 with about 3 1/2 minutes to go before going on a 7-2 run to make it 110-106. Durant got things going in that stretch with a dunk and Jabari Smith Jr. added a 3-pointer.

A layup by Tre Jones cut the lead to 2 but Smith made a jumper before knocking down a 3 from the top of the key to extend the lead to 115-108 with about 90 seconds remaining.

Kevin Huerter made a layup for Chicago after that but a booming dunk by Durant left Houston up 117-110 with less than a minute to play.

Amen Thompson added 23 points for the Rockets and Smith scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Houston snap a three-game skid.

Jones had a career-high 34 points for the Bulls, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Rockets led by 6 with about eight minutes left before the Bulls scored the next seven points, with three pointers by Isaac Okoro and Ayo Dosunmu, to take a 99-98 lead midway through the fourth.

Houston was just 4 of 20 on 3-point attempts when Thompson hit one to put the Rockets back on top. But Matas Buzelis made one for the Bulls seconds later to give them a 102-101 lead.

Thompson made two free throws after that before a bad pass by Durant led to a basket by Buzelis that left Chicago up 104-103 with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Up Next

Bulls: Host Utah on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Host the Thunder Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.