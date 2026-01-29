Durant scores 31 points as Rockets dominate second half and roll past short-handed Hawks 104-86

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points and the Houston Rockets beat short-handed Atlanta 104-86 on Thursday night, ending…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points and the Houston Rockets beat short-handed Atlanta 104-86 on Thursday night, ending the Hawks’ four-game winning streak.

The Rockets dominated the second half after leading only 43-42 at halftime. Jabari Smith had 14 points and Reed Sheppard added 13. Sheppard’s 3-pointer gave the Rockets their first 20-point lead, 90-70.

The Hawks held out two frontline starters with injuries. Center Onyeka Okongwu suffered a dental fracture when he was elbowed in the mouth in Atlanta’s 117-106 win at Boston on Wednesday night. Forward Jalen Johnson was ruled out with left calf tightness.

The Hawks said Okongwu had a successful dental procedure on Thursday and also will miss Saturday’s game at Indiana.

The Hawks already were missing center Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and forward Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion). Two-way rookie Asa Newell was recalled from G League College Park before the game. Center Christian Koloko, who signed with Atlanta on Jan. 17, made his first start in his fifth game with the Hawks.

CJ McCollum led Atlanta with 23 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 and Corey Kispert added 17.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain) had nine points and 13 rebounds after being listed as questionable.

Houston outscored Atlanta 35-24 in the third period and continued to stretch the lead in the final period.

Houston center Clint Capela scored 10 points in his first return to Atlanta since he was traded to the Rockets on July 6, 2025. Capela held up both hands in a wave to the fans after he was honored with a video tribute during a first-quarter timeout.

