Durant, Rockets to host Randle and the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (27-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (23-15, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Houston in Western Conference action Friday.

The Rockets are 12-14 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference with 53.2 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 13.7.

The Timberwolves are 14-10 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The Rockets average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Timberwolves allow (12.4). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.2% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amen Thompson is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 51.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 124.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Tari Eason: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot), Anthony Edwards: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

