Duclair scores twice as Islanders win 4-3 to extend Canucks’ losing streak to 11 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored twice and the New York Islanders beat Vancouver 4-3 on Monday night, handing the Canucks their 11th consecutive defeat.

Tony DeAngelo had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (27-17-5). Ryan Pulock’s second goal of the season put New York ahead for good with 4:02 remaining in the second period.

Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer and British Columbia product Mathew Barzal each had two assists. Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots.

Duclair has seven goals in his last seven games after scoring four in his first 38 appearances this season.

Max Sasson, Evander Kane and Drew O’Connor scored for the NHL-worst Canucks (16-28-5), who have lost eight straight games in regulation. They are 0-9-2 during the losing streak, and still winless in 2026.

Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for Vancouver, which fell to 4-14-3 at Rogers Arena and hasn’t won at home since Dec. 6.

Sasson gave the Canucks an early lead, scoring 2:49 into the game, and Kane put them up 2-1 with his eighth goal of the season before the end of the first period.

But the Canucks gave up two goals in 1:24 late in the second and couldn’t recover in the third despite a late goal from O’Connor.

Pulock gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead when he took a pass from Schaefer at the top of the slot and sent a shot over Lankinen.

Earlier in the day, Vancouver traded winger Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Cole Clayton and second-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 drafts.

Islanders: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

Canucks: Host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

