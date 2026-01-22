Ducks visit the Kraken after shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (26-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (22-18-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

Anaheim Ducks (26-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (22-18-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout.

Seattle is 22-18-9 overall and 10-4-1 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have conceded 144 goals while scoring 136 for a -8 scoring differential.

Anaheim has a 26-21-3 record overall and a 6-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks rank seventh in NHL play with 205 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Friday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won the previous matchup 3-1. Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 11 goals with 21 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 22 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.