Ducks take on the Kings following shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (19-16-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-21-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -115, Ducks -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings after the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout.

Anaheim is 23-21-3 overall and 5-5-0 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 9-14-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Los Angeles has gone 19-16-12 overall with a 5-1-7 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have gone 14-1-7 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

