Ducks host the Wild on losing streak

Minnesota Wild (24-10-7, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-16-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to stop a four-game skid when they play the Minnesota Wild.

Anaheim has a 21-16-3 record overall and a 12-7-1 record in home games. The Ducks serve 9.6 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

Minnesota has an 11-6-2 record on the road and a 24-10-7 record overall. The Wild have gone 10-3-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 19 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johansson has 12 goals and 20 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

