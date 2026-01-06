Ducks enter matchup against the Flyers on losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (21-18-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-12-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Anaheim Ducks (21-18-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-12-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -152, Ducks +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to end their six-game skid with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has an 11-5-4 record in home games and a 21-12-7 record overall. The Flyers have gone 2-4-4 in games decided by one goal.

Anaheim has a 9-10-2 record in road games and a 21-18-3 record overall. The Ducks have gone 7-12-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 13 goals and 23 assists for the Flyers. Carl Grundstrom has five goals over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 19 goals and 20 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.