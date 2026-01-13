Ducks bring 9-game losing streak into matchup against the Stars

Dallas Stars (27-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-21-3, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (27-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-21-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -120, Ducks +100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Dallas Stars as losers of nine in a row.

Anaheim is 21-21-3 overall and 12-8-1 at home. The Ducks serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

Dallas has a 15-4-6 record in road games and a 27-10-9 record overall. The Stars have a 13-1-4 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 8-3 in the last matchup. Jason Robertson led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 25 goals and 26 assists for the Stars. Robertson has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Stars: 3-3-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

