Drew Commesso makes 37 saves for 1st NHL shutout and victory, Blackhawks beat Predators 3-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Commesso made 37 saves for his first NHL shutout and victory, Connor Bedard set up the first two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night.

Called up from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday with Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom fighting illnesses, Commesso made his first NHL start of the season that night in a 5-1 home loss to Washington. The 23-year-old former Boston University star rebounded against the Predators in his fourth career NHL appearance.

Bedard played his second game after missing 12 because of a shoulder injury.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his team-leading 23rd goal and had an assist, and Nick Lardis and Ryan Greene added goals to help Chicago — playing its lone road game in an eight-game stretch — win for the fourth time in five games.

Bertuzzi connected on a power play at 6:41 of the second period, knocking the puck into the open right side off Bedard’s nifty cross-crease feed. Chicago got the man advantage when Roman Josi was called for holding Oliver Moore.

Lardis scored with 8:59 left in the third, taking a pass from Bedard in the high slot and firing a wrister past goalie Juuse Saros. Bertuzzi then set up Greene’s empty-netter.

Saros stopped 18 shots.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host Edmonton on Monday night.

Predators: Host Washington on Sunday night.

