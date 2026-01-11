Dmitri Voronkov scores on OT power play to lift Blue Jackets past Mammoth, 3-2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dmitri Voronkov scored on a power play at 1:01 of overtime to give the Columbus…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dmitri Voronkov scored on a power play at 1:01 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night.

Voronkov tipped Zach Werenski’s feed past Vitek Vanecek from close range with Utah’s Daniil But off for tripping Adam Fantilli late in regulation.

Mikael Pyyhita and Charlie Coyle scored in regulation for Columbus, with Coyle tying it at 2 on a power play with 1:29 left in the second period. Jet Greaves made 25 saves to help prevent Columbus from going winless on a four-game trip.

Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Utah, with Clayton Keller assisting on both for his eighth multi-assist game of the season. Vanecek made 34 saves. Utah had won three in a row.

Pyyhtia split two defenders and blasted a wrist shot past Vanecek to put Columbus on the board at 2:47 of the first.

Utah tied it with 3:40 remaining in the period. Keller blasted the puck toward McBain and it bounced off his shoulder and then deflected off Greaves’ shoulder before landing inside the net. Sergachev scored on a shot from the blue line to give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead at 1:02 of the second.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

Mammoth: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.