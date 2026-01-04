Devin Booker hits a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to lift Suns over NBA-best Thunder 108-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds remaining, Jordan Goodwin scored 26 points with a…

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds remaining, Jordan Goodwin scored 26 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-105 on Sunday night.

Booker took the late inbounds pass and drilled the long 3-pointer over Alex Caruso, shaking a season-long slump from long range. Ajay Mitchell missed a corner 3 at the buzzer that would have tied it.

Oklahoma City’s four-game winning streak was snapped and the team fell to 30-6, which is still the best record in the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 25 points while Jalen Williams had 23.

The Suns — who trailed by 18 in the second quarter — won despite coughing up a late four-point lead.

Suns guard Dillon Brooks made a tough 3-pointer over Gilgeous-Alexander with 36 seconds left to give the Suns a 105-101 advantage. Chet Holmgren hit a turnaround jumper to cut it to 105-103 with 26 seconds remaining.

Brooks had a turnover on the ensuing possession and Williams made a step-back jumper to tie it at 105 with 8.2 seconds left.

But Booker’s big shot erased the late problems. He finished with 24 points. Brooks scored 22. Goodwin made 9 of 16 shots off the bench, including 8 of 13 from behind the arc.

The Suns trailed 49-31 in the second quarter, but rallied for a 71-70 lead late in the third on Ryan Dunn’s 3-pointer. Phoenix took a 74-73 advantage into the fourth.

The Thunder built a 24-9 lead in the first while the Suns missed their first eight 3-point attempts. Oklahoma City led 49-31 late in the second but settled for a 49-42 halftime lead after Phoenix closed on an 11-0 run.

Luguentz Dort and Williams both had 10 points for the Thunder before the break. Goodwin led the Suns with nine.

Up next

Thunder: Host Charlotte on Monday night.

Suns: At Houston on Monday night.

